Flagstaff House celebrates 50-year milestone with ‘Dining Through the Decades’ dinner series

Since 1971, Flagstaff House — an eatery nestled within the mountains that offers bird’s-eye views of Boulder, well-crafted cocktails and a selection of New American fare — has served as a place for pre-dance prom-goers, couples ringing in anniversaries, graduation celebrations and countless other milestones.

While the cuisine has evolved over the years, the serene view and the gracious hospitality remains a constant at this charming establishment that was originally constructed in 1929 as a schoolteacher’s summer cabin.

The breathtaking structure with stone detailing has plenty of panoramic glass that offers elevated scenes of snow-dusted mountains in winter and epic sunsets in summer.

In addition to the award-winning food prepared by Executive Chef Chris Royster — one of Food Network’s “Chopped” champions — there’s no denying that the ambiance is another factor of what keeps folks coming back.

To celebrate five decades of service, staff launched “Dining Through the Decades,” a dinner series that blends nostalgia with savory dishes and a helping of philanthropy.

Kicking off in June — with a 1970s theme — the dinners continue to attract patrons looking to get a taste of the past and give back, as each dinner has a featured local charity.

Tickets are $135 per person and $50 of that price is donated to selected nonprofits.

With around 130 guests attending each monthly dinner, significant funding has already been secured for Front Range organizations.

Diners have two more options this fall to enjoy six-course tasting menus — revitalized offerings of yesteryear.

The Sept. 9 dinner — benefiting Colorado Foundation for Conductive Education — will feature menu items from the 2000s. Lobster soup, tuna tartare and liquid chocolate cake are among the offerings.

The Oct. 6 dinner — benefiting Community Food Share Colorado — is all about the 2010s and includes New England clam chowder, pork belly, s’mores flambé and much more.

Tickets can be purchased through OpenTable or by calling 303-442-4640.

Accompanying wine pairings from notable vineyards are also included in the mix. September’s dinner will feature a selection from ZD Winery and October’s dinner will boast sips from Freemark Abbey.

We caught up with partner and General Manager Adam Monette — whose grandfather, Don Monette, opened the eatery — to find out more about the popular dinner series, what he credits the restaurant’s success to and what he sees for the culinary destination’s future.

Kalene McCort: What inspired you to want to bring these decade-themed dinners to Flagstaff House and what has the response been from diners?

Adam Monette: We first started brainstorming ways to celebrate our 50th year in business when we came out of the 2020 COVID shutdown. We well understand that the Flagstaff House’s longevity and success exists in partnership with the loyalty and patronage of the Boulder and Colorado communities, in addition to support from our guests from all around the world.

Even as we thought about celebrating such a big milestone, we didn’t want the attention focused solely on our family and the restaurant’s celebration because of our wish to give back to these communities that have given us so much. Knowing how rare it is for a family restaurant to thrive for years — let alone decades — we wanted to take full advantage of this golden opportunity. Instead of offering just one big celebratory dinner, we decided to offer “Dining Through the Decades” and host five celebrations, one for each decade the restaurant has been around. Our founder, Don Monette — my grandfather — archived old menus and this idea presented a fun opportunity for us to both remember and reimagine our culinary roots.

Our guests have been enthusiastic about the dinners so far. Even today, we regularly serve guests who first dined with us in the 1970s, so for them to join in our storytelling and celebrating has been a great joy for all of us. It’s also allowed us to revisit some exciting meals through the years, including hosting the Prime Minister and Emperor and Empress of Japan, welcoming culinary celebrities like Paul Bocuse and Thomas Keller and sports and entertainment luminaries and continuing our tradition of supporting nonprofits just as we did for many years with “Women, Food & Wine,” an annual dinner that allowed us to purchase a mobile mammography unit for Boulder Community Hospital.

Ultimately, though, when it comes down to it, we want every meal at the Flagstaff House to feel like a highlight for our diners. We are humbled and grateful that guests continue to choose us when it comes to celebrating birthdays, engagements, graduations, weddings and anniversaries, to name a few.

DC: What can we expect from the upcoming dinners on Sept. 9 and Oct. 6?

AM: We plan to continue building on the excitement of the 1970, 1980, and 1990 dinners as we work to support the 2000s on Sept. 9 and 2010s and beyond on Oct. 6. Each dinner features highlights from that decade’s food, music, décor and even fashion. As we move further into the restaurant’s history, we’ll begin the transition from Chef Mark Monette’s culinary mastery and vision to that of our current Executive Chef and partner, Chris Royster. Chef Chris Royster has brilliantly recreated these classic dishes with his personal creative touches. At these dinners, our guests can see firsthand his capability, artistry and culinary expertise.

DC: Flagstaff House is such a staple of Boulder’s fine dining community. What do you credit your family’s restaurant’s success to?

AM: Our founder, Don Monette, has attended all of our “Decade” dinners. The success of the Flagstaff House begins by crediting him and his vision. When he first opened our doors in 1971, he likely never imagined the breadth, depth and talent our team would possess through the last 50 years. His leadership and vision, passed on first to his sons Mark and Scott and now onto his grandchildren — many of whom are currently working at the restaurant — has allowed us to attract some of the best, most talented culinary and fine dining staff in the industry. All these people have worked together to build the Flagstaff House into what it is today.

DC: Love that with each dinner you are partnering with a specific charity. Do you have an idea how much you have collectively raised so far from the dinners?

AM: At this point, we project we’ll raise between $80,000 and $100,000 for the five partner charities. Although it was tough to narrow the field down to only five, we landed on the featured nonprofits because of our family’s relationship with each of them and the impact the work of each organization has had on our friends and family. The charities featured are the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease, There With Care, Colorado Foundation for Conductive Education and Community Food Share.

DC: After the “Dining Through the Decades” series wraps, are there any future plans or bucket list goals you would like to see the eatery tackle?

AM: The Flagstaff House continues to aim to be the pinnacle of fine dining, not just in Boulder but across the country and even internationally. We continue to invest in our facilities and infrastructure to make this a reality. We know we’re aiming high. We are seeking worldwide accolades that align with our other awards, like our Grand Wine Spectator Award since 1983, our Forbes 4 Star award and 4 Diamonds by AAA. We hold ourselves to high standards because we know our diners expect the best from us and we want to continue to impress and surprise them in the best ways for many more decades to come.