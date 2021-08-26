The Boulder Coalition endorses four Boulder City Council candidates

The Boulder Coalition has endorsed four candidates for Boulder City Council: Matt Benjamin, Lauren Folkerts, Nicole Speer and Dan Williams.

A number of community groups and individuals, including Better Boulder, Boulder is for People, Boulder Progressives, Open Boulder, the South Boulder Creek Action Group and United Campus Workers Colorado, make up the coalition.

According to a news release, the Boulder Coalition prioritizes housing and sustainable development, good governance, social justice, public safety and environmental sustainability.

“This diverse group of City Council candidates is among the most experienced to ever run, which is exactly what Boulder needs as we recover and rebound from an incredibly difficult and challenging two years,” Jan Burton, spokesperson for the Boulder Coalition and member of Better Boulder, stated in the release.

Benjamin is a freelance astronomer and photographer who led last year’s Our Mayor, Our Choice campaign, which instituted ranked choice voting for Boulder’s mayoral election.

Speer directs the University of Colorado Boulder’s brain imaging research facility in the Institute of Cognitive Science.

Folkerts is an architect with a focus in sustainable design who chairs the city’s Design Advisory Board.

Williams is an attorney at Boulder’s Hutchinson Black and Cook LLC. He was one of the lawyers who last year represented Bedrooms Are For People — a 2021 ballot measure that would amend Boulder’s occupancy limits to allow more unrelated people to live together — when the campaign sued the city after it provided faulty information that prohibited the measure from making the ballot.

There are 10 candidates vying for five open seats on the Boulder City Council. Four candidates will have four-year terms and one will have a two-year term based on the highest number of votes received.

Fourteen potential candidates participated in the Boulder Coalition’s endorsement process. According to the release, this included participation in the virtual Raucous Caucus earlier this summer, as well as completion of a questionnaire and face-to-face interviews.

The coalition opted not to endorse a fifth candidate this year.