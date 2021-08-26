GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Two new coronavirus outbreaks determined in Boulder County

Two new coronavirus outbreaks were recently determined at an assisted living facility and an addiction recovery center in Boulder County.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its outbreak data every Wednesday.

According to CDPHE, the outbreak at ManorCare Health Services Boulder was determined Aug. 19 and involved two resident cases and one staff case.

Officials with the organization did not respond to requests for comment before publication Thursday.

This is the third outbreak at the facility, according to CDPHE data.

The first outbreak was determined Jan. 7 and involved 76 resident cases, 36 staff cases and 23 resident deaths. It was resolved March 19, according to CDPHE.

The second outbreak was determined April 26 and involved two staff cases. It was resolved April 27.

The other new COVID-19 outbreak this week was at Choice House, an addiction recovery center in Boulder. It was determined Aug. 18 and involved four resident cases and three staff cases, according to CDPH data.

Officials with the organization did not respond to requests for comment before publication Thursday.

This is the first outbreak reported at the facility, according to state data.

The outbreak at Legacy Assisted Living at Lafayette was resolved Aug. 16, according to CDPHE data.

