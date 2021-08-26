Volunteer victim advocates needed for Boulder County’s Sheriff’s Office program

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to serve as victim advocates to help provide assistance to victims of crime, accidents, trauma and other critical events.

Advocates are needed for the night shift, which is from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday; and weekend shifts, from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our victim advocates provide direct and follow-up support to the victims of crime and tragedy in our communities,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said in the release. “This is a much needed, much appreciated service. The opportunity for personal reward and growth for the advocate is rich as well.”

Ideal volunteers are at least 21 years old. No prior experience is necessary. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10.

If accepted into the training program, volunteers attend 40 hours of training in crisis intervention, grief response, legal procedures, law enforcement and resource information. Training will be held at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 9 to Oct. 30.

For more details about the program, visit the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office website or call 303-441-4737.