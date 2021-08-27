4 escape Boulder apartment fire by jumping from second floor

Four people and two dogs escaped a Boulder apartment fire by jumping from the second floor late Thursday night.

Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire in the apartment building, in the 4200 block of Monroe Drive, after getting calls about the blaze shortly after 10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found visible flames and heard reports of people trapped on the second floor. Two adults and two children jumped from the second floor with their two dogs. All four were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, which were sustained in the jump.

The cause of the fire, which left the four-unit building uninhabitable, is under investigation.

A Boulder firefighter also was taken to a hospital out of precaution and was released a short time later.

Other agencies that responded to the incident include AMR, Boulder Police Department and a Louisville Fire battalion chief.