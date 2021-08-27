GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Fentanyl detected in counterfeit pills in Boulder County

Counterfeit pills tainted with fentanyl and other additives have been discovered in Boulder County, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Recently seized in Boulder County, the pills are made to look like name-brand medications such as Oxycodone and Xanax but are made with ingredients “that may contain fentanyl or other dangerous additives that can cause serious medical complications or can lead to death,” according to the health department.

About 25% of the pills contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl when tested in Drug Enforcement Administration labs.

Boulder County Public Health recommends carrying Narcan, which can treat an overdose; not using drugs alone; not trusting the strength of drugs not administered by a pharmacy; using small doses and testing drugs with fentanyl strips.

Narcan is available for free at Boulder County Public Health and to University of Colorado Boulder students at Medical Services. Narcan can also be purchased without a prescription from local pharmacies.

For more information, visit bouldercounty.org/families/disease/overdose-prevention-and-response.

