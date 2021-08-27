GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Flagstaff Road in Boulder closed after two…

Latest Headlines

Flagstaff Road in Boulder closed after two trucks crash

One driver airlifted to Denver hospital with life-threatening injuries

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Two people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Flagstaff Road involving two Penske trucks.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one went over the side of the road, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carrie Haverfield.

One vehicle, a 15-foot Penske truck, went fully over the concrete barrier and ended up about 30 feet from the road, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said. That driver, a 27-year-old male, was airlifted to Denver Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other 26-foot truck was “teetering on the concrete barrier,” Cutler added. The driver was a 23-year-old male who was transferred to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital.

“He’s stable,” Cutler said.

Fred Dreier, editor of cycling magazine VeloNews, was biking on Flagstaff Road this afternoon when the two Penske trucks passed him. Soon after, he heard a loud noise that he assumes was the accident, though he did not see it happen.

He eventually saw the trucks and stopped to bike back up the mountain and wave off cars as they were coming down. As he descended for the second time, Dreier saw the extent of the accident.

The cyclist said he’s ridden along Flagstaff countless times — in snow, ice, rain and sunshine.

“That’s definitely the worst wreck I’ve seen on it,” he said. “It’s this idyllic, nice, sunny day, but bad stuff can happen even on nice days.”

Cutler expected the road to reopen sometime Friday evening. People were asked avoid the area and find alternate routes since Flagstaff was closed between Baseline and Pika roads during the cleanup and investigation.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Homes For Sale

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. An Alternate To Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Order A Picnic To Go

    Summertime is time for a picnic! Skip the hard work and come to Your Butcher, Frank‑where you can virtually order...
  4. What’s My Home Worth?

    As real estate values continue to grow, homeowners may be asking themselves “What is my home worth?” If you own...
  5. Into Craft Cocktails?

    If you are into craft cocktails, you need to stop in at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! You’ll like the...