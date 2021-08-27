Flagstaff Road in Boulder closed after two trucks crash

Two people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Flagstaff Road involving two Penske trucks.

Flagstaff Road closed at the base due to a serious vehicle crash. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/T6jDcTHhUt — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 27, 2021

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one went over the side of the road, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carrie Haverfield.

One vehicle, a 15-foot Penske truck, went fully over the concrete barrier and ended up about 30 feet from the road, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said. That driver, a 27-year-old male, was airlifted to Denver Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other 26-foot truck was “teetering on the concrete barrier,” Cutler added. The driver was a 23-year-old male who was transferred to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital.

“He’s stable,” Cutler said.

Fred Dreier, editor of cycling magazine VeloNews, was biking on Flagstaff Road this afternoon when the two Penske trucks passed him. Soon after, he heard a loud noise that he assumes was the accident, though he did not see it happen.

He eventually saw the trucks and stopped to bike back up the mountain and wave off cars as they were coming down. As he descended for the second time, Dreier saw the extent of the accident.

The cyclist said he’s ridden along Flagstaff countless times — in snow, ice, rain and sunshine.

“That’s definitely the worst wreck I’ve seen on it,” he said. “It’s this idyllic, nice, sunny day, but bad stuff can happen even on nice days.”

Cutler expected the road to reopen sometime Friday evening. People were asked avoid the area and find alternate routes since Flagstaff was closed between Baseline and Pika roads during the cleanup and investigation.