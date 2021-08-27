GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

On display: Front Range art guide Aug. 27-Sept. 2

“The Fourth Trimester (Punchcard Series)” by Alexandra Knox hangs on the wall at Firehouse Art Center. Below that, “Stockpile” rests on the floor. Both pieces reflect the immense amount of work that coincides with motherhood. (Lisa Doane/Courtesy photo)
By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 958 Cherryvale Road, Boulder; 303-261-5936; anasartgallery.com

Arbor Institute “Life in the Plasticene,” explores the fossil-fuel driven plastic era with works by Marcus Eriksen, Kelsi Nagy, Chris Jordan, Patrick Chandler, and David Oonk, through Oct. 3; 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1708 13th St., Boulder; arborinstitute.org

Art and Soul Gallery Works by New England-area artist Eleanor Sabin explore conflict between the human-made and natural world; 11 a.m- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-544-5803; artandsoulboulder.com

Art Parts Creative Reuse Center Staff and volunteer art show located in the Bricolage Gallery features works in a wide range of mediums and repurposed materials from more than 15 artists; through Oct. 2; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 2860 Bluff St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art “The Stubborn Influence of Painting,” work from U.S. and U.K. artists, through Sept. 6; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through March 14, 2022; “The Journey Continues Toward Justice, El Movimiento Sigue,” installation by Judy Miranda and Geraldina Lawson explores the issues facing young undocumented immigrants, through Sept. 6; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org

Canyon Theater and Gallery “Love Letters to the Earth / Cartas de Amor a La Tierra,” collaboration by the Arbor Art Collective and local artists and farmers who are creating food justice and climate-resilient food systems, through Oct. 3; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org/exhibits

The Collective Community Arts Center “Lost & Found: Art with Found Objects,”a group exhibition with works made from recycled and/or found objects, through Oct. 3; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov

Dairy Arts Center Four exhibits promote awareness for MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls): “Sing Our Rivers Red,” exhibition features thousands of single earrings, each representing a current MMIWG case; “MMIWG+ Art Exhibit” features works from Native artists Chad Yellowjohn, Nathalie Standingcloud, Mary Jane Oatman, Crystal Dugi, Lakota Sage and Olivia Montoya; “Native Fashion Taking Action” by Native fashion designer and “Project Runway” alum Patricia Michaels; mural by Creative Nations’ artist JayCee Beyale; all on display through October; 2-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org

East Window “Never Forget,” Nicholas Galanin’s piece transforms the Hollywood sign as into a call for action to transfer land back to Indigenous communities, through Aug. 29; open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder; eastwindow.org

East Window Pearl Street Annex “Gordian Knot,” by Kacy Jung explores culture and capitalism, through Sept. 1; 1647 Pearl Street, Boulder; eastwindow.org

Eldorado Springs Art Center The former dilapidated car repair shop turned art gallery features a sculpture garden and studio artist works; call for an appointment; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com

The Gallery at the Bus Stop Apartments “Street Wise,” featuring art from artists-in-residence Eboni J.D. Freeman, Heather Schulte, Monks & Ninjas, Mr. Hanimal and Savannah Ducharm, through Aug. 31; “Ride On: A Bike Art Exhibition,” features bicycle-related art of all mediums, through September; bring your bike to the opening reception for a free safety check, live marimba music and a community art project from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3; open 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org

Lyons Redstone Museum Historic exhibits in an 1881 school house with three rooms: “Lyons Newspapers: A History,” “All Aboard! Railroads in Lyons,” “Swift/Smith/Bohn Family,” “125 Years of Distinctive Cameras,” “Native American Artifacts,” “Della Burke” and more; through Oct. 3; 9:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday; 340 High St., Lyons; lyonsredstonemuseum.com

Mary Williams Fine Arts “America the Beautiful,” with a portion of proceeds benefiting Feeding America; call for hours; 5311 Western Ave. #112, Boulder, 303-938-1588; marywilliamsfinearts.com

Museum of Boulder “Memorial Crane Project,” by Karla Funderburk, honors victims of COVID with thousands of origami cranes, through Sept. 17; “Drawing Parallels: Community Art & Artifacts from 2020,” through Sept. 17; “Celebrating 30 Years: eTown, a National Treasure,” exhibit with archival memorabilia, historic photographs and more, through Oct. 4; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; 303-449-3464; museumofboulder.org

Naropa University Art Galleries Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery features local, national and international artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; Lounge Gallery is operated by students,10 a.m.-5 :30 p.m. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery presents works in all media by regional professional artists, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NCAR/UCAR Community Art Program Closed until further notice; National Center for Atmospheric Research Visitor Center, 1850 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder;  scied.ucar.edu

NoBo Art District First Fridays run 6-9 p.m. and feature self-guided tour of artist studios; 1-6 p.m. Second Saturdays feature local artists, food vendors, musicians and free family-friendly activities, through December; the artist-run collective runs along North Boulder and Lee Hill Drive; noboartdistrict.org

Phil Lewis Art Open noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder;  phillewisart.com

POP! Gallery Open Studios’ pop-up art and gift gallery features rotating exhibits by Boulder County artists and Open Studios members; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Lower level of the Broadway Building, 1200 Pearl Street, Suite 15; openstudios.org/pop-gallery

R Gallery “Trees & Flowers,” by Colorado artists, through Sept. 26; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art

Rembrandt Yard Aboriginal, local and national art; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, call ahead; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

SmithKlein Gallery Arizona artist Hilario Gutierrez works on display, Aug. 30-Sept. 24; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-444-7200; smithklein.com

Thistle Community Gallery “Transitional Evidence” exhibit by Dona Laurita, through August, features guest artists Jody Bill and Steve O’Bryan; open by appointment; 6000 Spine Road #101, Boulder; donalaurita.com.

CU Art Museum “Staring into the Fire,” abstract on canvas pieces by local artist Kate Petley, through Dec. 18; “Tools of Conveyance,” mixed-media pieces that use of glass and organic materials by Canadian artist Tim Whiten, through Dec. 18; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History Will reopen again this fall; University of Colorado Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center “Means of Production,” with Alexandra Knox, Manda Remmen and Noah Breuer, through Aug. 29; artist-in-residence Janelle W. Anderson has works in the South Gallery; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org

Longmont Museum “Longmont 150” exhibition celebrates the city’s sesquicentennial with 80-plus years of artifacts, through Jan. 9, 2022; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org

Osmosis Gallery “Why Not Niwot?” a juried show about the unique town, through Aug. 31; “The Sense Called Wonder,” exhibit by Karen Taylor, through Aug. 31; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park “The Joy Of Diversity,” mixed media by Cynthia Price Reedy, jewelry by Eli Roehl, through Aug. 24;  “Estes Valley Plein Air Show,” Aug. 28-Sept. 25; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com

Artworks Loveland “Out of Place, Out of Bounds,” highlights fiber and fiber techniques, through Aug. 28; “Gross Domestic Products,” by Eleanor Sabine; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Loveland Museum “Flashpoints: Material: Intent: Fused,” artists explore a wide range of materials, through Sept. 25; “Light Affects: Encaustic Colorado,” group exhibition with Colorado artists, through Sept. 25; “Encaustic Watercolor Paintings,” by artist Eric Zimmer, through Aug. 28; “Speaking to Water,” by Sharon Carlisle, through Aug. 28; “Magia Chicana,” by Tony Ortega, through Nov. 13; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.


