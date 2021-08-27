GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Vail set to open resorts starting in October

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) will begin opening its 34 North American ski resorts as soon as possible, the company said Thursday in a news release.

Keystone will be the first to open in October, followed by the rest of Vail’s Colorado resorts in November.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts,” said James O’Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts, in a statement. “As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long.”

Here is a full schedule of when Vail’s Colorado resorts will open:

  • Keystone — as soon as possible in October, when weather and conditions permit
  • Breckenridge — Nov. 12
  • Vail — Nov. 12
  • Beaver Creek — Nov. 24
  • Crested Butte — Nov. 24

