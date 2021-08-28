Boulder County joins national calling during Saturday rallies for March On for Voting Rights

On the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s voting equality March on Washington on Saturday, ralliers at a downtown Longmont intersection chanted “voting rights for all!”

The gathering of roughly 50 ralliers in Longmont joined the national March On for Voting Rights. Echoing the message were roughly 50 more ralliers who waved signs that afternoon at a high-traffic Boulder intersection.

In conjunction with the historic anniversary, the nationwide march called for voter equality, which ralliers said would show support for the passage of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act. The For the People act seeks to “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics … and implement other anti-corruption measures,” while the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act aims to create a review process for national voting changes, targeting measures that have “historically been used to discriminate against voters,” such as the institution of a voter ID law or the reduction of multilingual voting materials.

Longmont rally brings out opposing views

Linda Bensey, of Estes Park, stood at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street wearing a glittering red, white and blue cowboy hat and holding a sign that read: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“I’m here today for voting rights, to stand up for voting rights. That’s the only way we can have a true democracy,” Bensey said. “Of course, I didn’t think we would need to be here. It’s been 58 years since Martin Luther King did his March on Washington and said his ‘I Have a Dream Speech.’”

The afternoon was punctuated by the frequent blare of car horns, as people driving by showed their support.

Mike Lindholm, also of Estes Park, is a Vietnam veteran who wanted to use his Saturday to “stop the suppression of the voting rights. To carry on for John (Lewis),” a civil rights activist and former U.S. representative.

“Republicans claim there is fraudulent voting going on. The problem is they think we voted the wrong way, as far as they are concerned,” Lindholm said. “They don’t believe in accepting the outcome of voting and are trying to change it after the fact. To me that is fascism on its way. I hope things turn around in this country, because I’m really scared.”

Kathy Partridge, of Longmont, was among those who helped to organize the Longmont rally on Saturday, as part of a community group Longmont Leads with Love.

“The legacy of the March on Washington is huge,” Partridge said. “It all comes down to democracy to voting, to hearing everybody’s votes. We’re shocked it’s under threat and so we’re here.”

Partridge identified one of the issues infringing on democracy as gerrymandering, the process in which voting districts are drawn to benefit a party or class. Calls to audit the 2020 election are also a threat to voter rights, she said.

But not all who rallied Saturday agreed.

The Longmont intersection has long been a common spot for rallying, often bringing out people with opposing voices to share their thoughts. Saturday was no different.

Shouts from a gathering of roughly six ralliers on the east side of the street carried over the noise of traffic.

“Audit the vote!” a woman yelled into a megaphone, and, “voter ID is not suppression.”

Natalie Abshire, who stood on the east side of the intersection, held a sign that read, “America First.”

“Yeah, audit the election; we’re concerned about that, too,” Abshire said. “If it’s so fair, why are they afraid of an audit? We’re not saying to overturn the election, we’re just saying let’s audit the election.”

Abshire, who said she is from the Boulder County area, added:

“We think everybody should be able to vote legally,” Abshire said. “Everybody should show an ID, just like we should show an ID to, say, buy a six-pack of beer. Why wouldn’t you have to show an ID to vote? We’re not out here criticizing anyone’s opinions. We believe everyone can live their life however they want. It’s America. We need to start acting like America.”

Also rallying on the east side was Barbara Lunkenheimer, who wore a shirt that read, “1776 Forever Free.”

“They said protect the voting rights, and voting rights for all, but what voting rights do they not have?” Lunkenheimer said. “Every legal vote should count. That’s the bottom line. We’re out here to protect our freedom and our constitutional republic.”

Lunkenheimer, of Longmont, criticized the For the People Act as “definitely not for the people.”

“Everybody has voting rights already,” Lunkenheimer said. “That’s just basically to make it a one-party government, and that’s what this (For the People Act) is.”

Several of those rallying on the east side also spoke out against coronavirus public health measures — like wearing a mask — and voiced their opinions against COVID-19 vaccinations.

Boulder rally supports voting legislation

Longmont’s rally echoed a Boulder event Saturday, where people gathered at the intersection of Canyon Boulevard and Broadway. People waved signs that read, “Stop voter suppression” and, “Protect our right to vote.”

Wei Wang and Joanne Brothers, both of Boulder, were among the group. Both said they were rallying to support the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act.

“This would make more continuity between the states,” Brothers said. “It would establish some basic rights that every voter would have across the United States.”

Wang held a sign that read, “Pass the For the People Act.”

“What (Martin Luther King Jr.) was fighting for, we’re still not there yet,” Wang said. “For us, we just keep fighting for people, especially for those that don’t have as much voice as we do. We’re lucky. We live in Boulder. We need to speak up for everybody.”

Brothers echoed this sentiment.

“This is a continuation of (Martin Luther King Jr.’s) legacy,” Brothers said.

Back in Longmont, Partridge said they hope to see more states follow Colorado’s lead when it comes to voting access and turnout.

“We think everybody should be able to vote from home like we do or show up on a day or register if you’re not registered yet, like we do in Colorado,” she said.

Continuing to wave her sign, Bensey said, “We have to stand up for justice everywhere.”