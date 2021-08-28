Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and CU Boulder, reported Aug. 28, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 610,127

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,396

Total deaths among cases: 7,111

Total hospitalizations: 35,453

Total tested: 3,436,578

Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it would update its coronavirus data Monday through Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday’s update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.

State vaccination data

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,635,583

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,310,317

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

New positive test results: 2

New diagnostic tests: 116

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed since Aug. 9: 914

Total positive results since Aug. 9: 32