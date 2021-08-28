Flagstaff Road crash that seriously injured one Friday remains under investigation

The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate a crash between two box trucks Friday that left two men injured, one with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. and involved a 2018 box truck driven by a 27-year-old man, and a 2021 box truck driven by a 23-year-old man, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

The vehicles were both traveling eastbound in the 44 block of Flagstaff Road. Lewis said the 2021 truck slowed on a curve in the road, but the 2018 truck did not. The 2018 truck collided with the rear of the other truck, causing the 2021 truck to roll over a concrete barrier, Lewis said. The front of the 2018 truck then collided with the concrete barrier.

The 27-year-old driver was airlifted to Denver Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Lewis said that as of Saturday evening he didn’t have an update on the man’s condition. The Colorado State Patrol initially reported that the 27-year-old man was inside the box truck that rolled.

The 23-year-old driver was transferred to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he was reported to be stable. Lewis said there was also no update on his condition.

Flagstaff Road was shut down Friday afternoon following the collision and reopened at 8:12 p.m.

The investigation remains open, Lewis said, and no citation has yet been issued to any driver.