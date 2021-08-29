Boulder County, Boulder planning for money from opioid litigation

The city and county of Boulder are considering how to spend money from a number of opioid litigation cases.

Although there are numerous cases that Boulder County is involved with, the settlement with international consulting firm McKinsey & Company is the only one in which the amount of money that will be distributed to municipalities has been determined.

The Boulder region will receive $270,000, and $43,000 will go directly to Boulder County. Money from the $573 million settlement could begin being distributed this year. The other settlements are much larger sums — anywhere from $1.6 billion in the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals bankruptcy case to $21 billion in the Johnson & Johnson settlement.

“Really, the litigation was brought against a number of pharmaceutical companies that knowingly misled providers and the public about the dangers of opioids,” Kelly Veit told members of Boulder City Council in an update Tuesday. “The intention of these lawsuits was to recoup losses for damages done to our local communities and our local treatment structures.”

Veit is Boulder County’s community justice services strategic implementation manager.

As part of a memorandum of understanding developed by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and a coalition of local governments that participated in the litigation, 10% will go to the state, and another 10% will go to statewide abatement infrastructure projects. Regions in Colorado are set to receive 60% of the money, with the final 20% being distributed to participating local governments.

In working through this, Veit said it was to crucial to ensure that local and regional governments received the bulk of the money.

“We know that the impacts of the opioid epidemic have been very localized,” she said.

Additionally, there has been a lot of discussion about how the money can be used. Funds can be used for approved purposes, including prevention, first responder expenditures, community leadership, staffing and training, research, harm reduction and administrative costs.

While substance use disorders affect a number of social issues, including health care, housing and homelessness, the money can be used only for purposes directly related to substance use disorders.

Moving forward, the city and county are working on a “broad assessment” that determines what services are currently available as well as gaps that should be addressed. This will affect planning, Boulder’s Deputy Director of Housing and Human Services Kristin Hyser said.

Further, it will work to seat a regional team, including county and city representatives as well as people with lived experience and those who work in human services, law enforcement and within the legal system. This team will provide feedback; help create the two-year plan for the region; determine how to account for and spend Boulder County’s direct allocation.

Considering the money from the various settlements will come through over the next two decades, the team should be thoughtful, Veit noted.

“It needs to be something that both responds to our needs now but also has the flex and give to adapt for a 20-year period of distribution,” she said.

While Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver acknowledged the city could be receiving a fairly small amount of dollars, “it certainly seems like it would plug into helping us fill that gap.”

“However this works out as far as dollar amounts go, everything is appreciated in being able to address this problem,” Weaver said.