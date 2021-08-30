GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder DA drops sex assault case against…

Latest Headlines

Boulder DA drops sex assault case against former CU Boulder student

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A former University of Colorado Boulder student accused of sexual assault had his case dropped by prosecutors.

Frank Lupel Chiaro, 21, had been set for trial on one count of sexual assault on a helpless victim and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

But in a motion filed on Aug. 12, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case after a judge allowed evidence into the case prosecutors contend should have been denied under Colorado’s rape shield law, which relates to evidence about the named victim’s sexual history.

“The People objected to the admission of evidence as violative of C.R.S. 18-3-407 and still maintain that the proffered evidence should be excluded,” the motion read. “However, in light of the prior ruling, there is no reasonable likelihood of success at trial.”

According to an arrest affidavit, a female student at CU Boulder told Boulder police that Chiaro sexually assaulted her in January 2020 and then groped her during a separate incident several weeks later.

The woman told police she was friends with Chiaro, but had turned down his repeated attempts to have a sexual relationship.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Homes For Sale

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. An Alternate To Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Order A Picnic To Go

    Summertime is time for a picnic! Skip the hard work and come to Your Butcher, Frank‑where you can virtually order...
  4. What’s My Home Worth?

    As real estate values continue to grow, homeowners may be asking themselves “What is my home worth?” If you own...
  5. Into Craft Cocktails?

    If you are into craft cocktails, you need to stop in at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! You’ll like the...