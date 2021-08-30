Boulder DA drops sex assault case against former CU Boulder student

A former University of Colorado Boulder student accused of sexual assault had his case dropped by prosecutors.

Frank Lupel Chiaro, 21, had been set for trial on one count of sexual assault on a helpless victim and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

But in a motion filed on Aug. 12, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case after a judge allowed evidence into the case prosecutors contend should have been denied under Colorado’s rape shield law, which relates to evidence about the named victim’s sexual history.

“The People objected to the admission of evidence as violative of C.R.S. 18-3-407 and still maintain that the proffered evidence should be excluded,” the motion read. “However, in light of the prior ruling, there is no reasonable likelihood of success at trial.”

According to an arrest affidavit, a female student at CU Boulder told Boulder police that Chiaro sexually assaulted her in January 2020 and then groped her during a separate incident several weeks later.

The woman told police she was friends with Chiaro, but had turned down his repeated attempts to have a sexual relationship.