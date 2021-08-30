Boulder woman injured by cow moose

Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a call of a Boulder woman injured in an attack by an aggressive cow moose Sunday near Winter Park.

The woman was walking in the dark on the Little Vasquez Road just west of Winter Park when she was knocked down twice between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. She told officers she played dead after the second attack and the moose left. The woman hiked to the medical center in Granby and was treated for injuries.

CPW District Wildlife Manager Jacob Kay said this is the second moose conflict near Winter Park in less than a week.

Hikers can minimize conflicts with moose by looking up trail information and conditions ahead of time. Report any moose conflicts to the local CPW office location.