Bear cubs that ran off in May after mother attacked Colorado man are safely located months later

Two bear cubs were located Aug. 27 by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, months after they ran off when their mother attacked a Steamboat Springs man in May.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday announced in a Facebook post that two bear cubs had been located after months of searching, and will be taken to a rehabilitation center where they will fatten up and hibernate this winter.

“The two cubs that were left on their own after their mother was euthanized following an attack south of Steamboat in late May have been caught,” read the social media post.

As reported by Steamboat Pilot & Today, a Steamboat man was injured May 30 after encountering a black bear outside of his home in the Whitewood subdivision southwest of the city. The man noticed the door to his garage, where he stored birdseed, was open. When he went to close it, he came upon the bear and her two cubs.

When he tried to back away slowly, the mother bear attacked, according to CPW. Though the man’s injuries were not considered life threatening, lacerations on his arms and legs required surgery.

CPW officers were forced to euthanize the mother bear, but her two cubs went missing. That is, until Friday, when they were safely located after spending nearly the entire summer alone in the forested areas of Routt County.

For more on this report about two missing bear cubs that were found, visit SteamboatPilot.com.

