Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 30, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Monday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died was in their 80s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 107

Total cases: 26,329

Total hospitalizations: 899

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 56

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 265

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 94.4

7-day percent positivity: 4.2%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 76%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 82%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Aug. 23, 2021

Boulder: 34%

Longmont: 31%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 15%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 20%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,951.6

Erie: 6,139.0

Lafayette: 7,216.3

Longmont: 9,146.2

Louisville: 6,104.0

Lyons: 4,787.5

Nederland: 2,207.8

Superior: 4,817.3

Unincorporated Boulder County: 5,498.0

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 64.3% Hospitalizations: 56.3% Deaths: 75.3%

Latino Cases: 30.4% Hospitalizations: 36.2% Deaths: 17.7%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.6% Deaths: 1.2%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 4.1% Hospitalizations: 5.9% Deaths: 5.7%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 613,730

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,422

Total deaths among cases: 7,129

Total hospitalizations: 35,603

Total tested: 3,453,360

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,643,338

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,318,965

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active case: 17

Total staff quarantines: 1

Total students quarantines: 34

BVSD elementary schools

Crest View: 1 active case

Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case

Emerald: 3 active cases; 21 students quarantined

Horizons PK-8: 1 active case

University Hill: 1 student case

BVSD middle schools

Centennial: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 1 active case

Monarch: 2 active cases; 8 students quarantined

New Vista: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case

Meadowlark School: 3 active cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 30

Total active staff cases: 0

Total staff quarantines: 3

Total student quarantines: 180

SVVSD elementary schools

Blue Mountain: 1 active student case

Black Rock: 4 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Burlington: 2 active student cases

Centennial: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Central: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Columbine: 1 student quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined

Fall River: 1 student quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active student case

Lyons: 2 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 1 student quarantined; 1 student quarantined

Highlands: 1 student quarantined

Hygiene: 4 students quarantined

Legacy: 2 students quarantined

Sanborn: 19 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases

Timberline PK-8: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Mead: 1 active student case; 6 students quarantined

Niwot: 18 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Soaring Heights: 1 active student case; 66 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 2 active student cases

Grand View: 1 student quarantined

Northridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Coal Ridge: 2 active student cases; 10 students quarantined

Erie: 4 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 2 students quarantined

Lyons Middle School Senior High School: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 1 student quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Frederick: 2 active student cases; 9 students quarantined

Longmont: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Skyline: 1 active student case

Mead: 5 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 student quarantined

SVVSD other departments