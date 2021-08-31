Gogo’s Broomfield office space sells for $59M

The Interlocken business park office building that houses Gogo Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GOGO) business aviation division recently changed hands for $59.1 million.

The building encompasses more than 186,000 square feet of Class A office space on about 10 acres.

It was built in 2012 by Hines Interests LP as part of the company’s EOS office campus. Forum Architects LLC was the designer.

Dallas-based investor Invesco Ltd., through holding company 105 Edgeview Owner, sold the property to Kore 105 Edgeview, an entity registered to the California address of commercial real estate development and investment outfit Contour.

Invesco bought the building, sometimes referred to in media reports and marketing materials as the Gogo building, from Hines in late 2017 for $47.1 million.

Gogo occupies about 65% of the space, and, at the time of its 2017 sale, the entirety of the remaining space in the building was leased, according to Newmark Group Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), which represented Hines.

