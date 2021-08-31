Superior Chamber chief brings creative industry experience to new role

While she’s new to her position, Deana Miller, who began her new job as the Superior Chamber of Commerce’s executive director on Monday, is no stranger to the area.

Miller is a Boulder native who spent several years as Superior’s arts and events supervisor in addition to various roles across the state, including stints as a technical adviser with Downtown Colorado Inc. and as a Colorado creative industries manager with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“It felt like I was coming home,” she said about her return to Boulder County.

“One of the reasons why the chamber was interested in my background is because of experience with management within public organizations. That can be a really big deal for a nonprofit” organization such as the chamber, Miller, a University of Colorado Denver graduate and MBA recipient, told BizWest. “I’ve worked with more than 40 cities throughout the state, so I’ve really gotten to learn who’s doing what and tactics to help with community improvement.”

Much of her experience centers on fostering community spirit through public art and civic beautification efforts.

“One of my passions is community building,” she said. “Over the past 20 years or so, I’ve been working with creative businesses and programs with municipalities. My focus was improving public space through creativity like public art.”

Miller, mom to triplets in kindergarten, joins the chamber just months after Superior hired Jill Mendoza to serve as the town’s first economic-development manager.

Economic-development organizations typically work to bring businesses to town, and the chamber supports those new and existing businesses, “so we’re going to work in tandem, and I’m really looking forward to that,” Miller said of Mendoza.

“Superior is a really small town — just four square miles — but there’s a ton of opportunity” to foster a thriving business environment, Miller said.

Hospitality businesses, which have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, could prove resilient in Superior because of the town’s high median income, she said.

“People are just dying for entertainment,” she said.

Taking over the reins of the chamber in the midst of a pandemic represents a unique challenge.

“My goal from now through the end of the year is to help members find solutions during this pandemic, whether that’s assisting the [workforce shortage issues], cutting some red tape or finding financial assistance. We’re here to find solutions for what ails them,” Miller said.

The Superior Chamber is somewhat unusual in that fewer than half of its members are located within town limits. The majority of member businesses operate in nearby communities such as Lafayette, Louisville, Boulder and Broomfield.

Whether this is a good thing or something that needs to be rectified by the chamber’s new leader remains to be seen.

“As a new chamber director, I’m still investigating this,” Miller said. “There are some people who are upset about it, and some who think it’s a huge benefit to bring outside dollars into our community. The jury is still out.”

Miller is the chamber’s only full-time staffer, assisted by a part-time events coordinator. It’s possible that the group could look to bring on an additional full-timer, perhaps someone to oversee membership relations.

“Over the next six months, we will be identifying if there’s a need for a full-time membership coordinator,” Miller said. “As a membership-driven organization, we want to make sure we’re engaging members and really having a positive impact on them.”

