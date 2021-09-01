Dining Buzz: Local spots expand hours, Avanti hosting Buffs rooftop party and a feast at Ollin Farms

Boulder caffeine addicts will be happy to learn that Boxcar Coffee Roasters, 1825 Pearl St., Boulder, returned to its expanded cafe hours. Now early-risers can get their cortado, cappuccino and pastry fixes starting at 7 a.m. up until 4 p.m.

Cafe Aion, 1235 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, also expanded its hours by resuming its lunch service on Sept. 1, with a new opening time of 11 a.m.

Service continues until 9 p.m., with daily happy hour specials running between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Weekends will feature a brunch menu, including such standbys as Aion’s delectable variations of paella, veggie Benedicts and shakshuka, the Moroccan baked egg and tomato classic.

Dry Storage, 3601 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, has also opted for an all-day experience as of Sept. 1, with the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and an 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday brunch service.

Menu offerings from the artisan mill include such small plates as Dry Storage’s signature onigiri (Japanese rice ball), square pizza made with house-milled flour and an assortment of wine and cocktails.

Stampede Rooftop Party

Hints of autumn are already in the air, and the start of CU football games are but another indicator of the impending change of seasons.

Avanti Food & Beverage, 1401 Pearl St., Boulder, is gearing up for fall football with its season-long series of Stampede Rooftop Parties the night before each game. These festivities will feature a short set by the CU Pep Band preceding a march of players and cheerleaders down Pearl Street.

On game day, Avanti encourages fans to pre-game at this self-described collective eatery and either head over to Folsom Field or watch the game at Avanti, where all away games will be televised. Each event will also feature giveaways, corn hole and specials on Avery Stampede Golden Lager.

Feast on the farm

In collaboration with Denver’s Coperta Italian restaurant, Longmont’s Ollin Farms is hosting a farm luncheon at 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The event is part of Ollin’s Project 95 initiative — the farm’s ecosystem restoration project —and will feature live music, fine food and updates on the farm’s sustainable agriculture efforts.

The four-course meal will include such passed appetizers as a lamb barbacoa tostada, a cantaloupe cucumber salad and a heritage pork loin main course. Tickets for the $75 event are available at ollin-farm-dinners.square.site.

La Vita Bella

Longmont’s La Vita Bella, 471 Main St., recently introduced its new happy hour menu, which is available Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. Selected craft cocktails are on special for $7, along with similarly priced glasses of red, white and rose house wines, and draft beers are are discounted by a dollar.

Light fare options include $7 thin-crust pies — including the Bella, topped with truffle aioli, pepperoni and mozzarella, and the Prosciutto, which boasts a berry relish and chèvre among its ingredients. Other choices include a charcuterie platter and such creative nibbles as duck wings, roasted cauliflower and prosciutto-wrapped dates stuffed with Haystack goat cheese.