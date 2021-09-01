New coronavirus outbreak reported at Boulder County Jail

A COVID-19 outbreak was recently determined at the Boulder County Jail, bringing its tally up to five total outbreaks reported since July 2020.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its outbreak data every Wednesday.

According to CDPHE, the outbreak was determined Tuesday and involved two inmate cases, but officials with the jail said there were more than two cases.

Melanie Dreiling, health services administrator with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said there have been four new COVID-19 cases at the Boulder County Jail since Aug. 24.

None of the inmates that tested positive were vaccinated against the virus, she said.

The first two COVID-19 cases were determined Aug. 24 during the jail’s routine quarantine testing. The inmates were immediately isolated, Dreiling said.

The third case was determined Tuesday when an inmate was tested during the booking process.

“(The inmate) was tested as part of the booking process and came back positive,” she said. “He was immediately isolated and has since been released on isolation.”

A fourth inmate tested positive Wednesday during routine quarantine testing and has since been isolated, Dreiling said.

Dreiling said all inmates are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure upon arrival to the jail. They are also tested for COVID-19 as part of the booking process.

“If they initially test negative, they are quarantined for 14 days and retested before they can enter the general population,” she said.

When an inmate tests positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, they are isolated and anyone who has had contact with that person restarts their quarantine.

“This extended quarantine can cause overcrowding in the quarantine module,” Dreiling said. “For this reason, we asked the courts to approve early release for several inmates. (On Wednesday) 13 inmates were approved for early release. We do not anticipate any additional releases at this time.”

In July, Boulder County Jail began allowing an increase in jail population as lower positivity and hospitalization rates eased some of the concerns about the coronavirus.

But as rates steadily climb back up, Dreiling said the jail is bracing for an increase in COVID-19 cases but does not anticipate having to reduce its capacity at this time.

This is the fifth outbreak at the jail since 2020.

The first outbreak was determined July 21, 2020, and involved two inmate cases, according to CDPHE data. It was resolved Aug. 18, 2020.

According to CDPHE, the second outbreak last year was determined Dec. 21, 2020, and involved 56 inmate cases and 16 staff cases. It was resolved April 20.

This year, an outbreak at the jail was determined May 15. It involved two inmate cases and one staff case. The outbreak was resolved May 27, according to CDPHE data.

At the time, Dreiling wrote in an email that only two residents at the jail tested positive for COVID-19. She said the last staff infection was March 24 and did not have knowledge of any staff cases in May, according to past reporting.

The most recent outbreak prior to the one in August was determined June 24 and involved four inmate cases, although state data reported five inmate cases. The outbreak was resolved July 17.