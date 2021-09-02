‘Colorado Native’ brings comedy showcase with Indigenous roots to the Dairy

In July, Denver-based comedian Joshua Emerson curated a lineup of sidesplitting comedians with Indigenous roots for “Colorado Native: A Native American Comedy Showcase.”

The not-to-be missed second installment — promising hilarity and diversity — returns to the Dairy Arts Center Saturday at 8 p.m.

“Growing up, Natives were always the funniest people I knew,” Emerson said. “It is built into the culture. Making jokes and roasting each other is the way we build community. And that made it weird to me, as I started to take comedy more seriously as a career, how few Native stand-ups I saw.”

The concept was born out of Emerson’s desire to share his people’s humor with Front Range audiences and create a platform for fellow Natives excited to share new material.

“One of the issues is that quality stage time is crucial in the development of good stand-up,” Emerson said. “I believe Natives are funny and I wanted to create quality opportunities for people to see that. And I wanted to provide opportunities for Native comics to get paid, get seen and get better. Colorado has a poor history with Natives and it feels good to build something positive here.”

The clever double entendre of the show’s title is no accident.

“The show name, ‘Colorado Native,’ is a tongue-in-cheek comment about how proud Caucasians from this state are of being born here and how they are tone deaf about how silly that moniker is, considering the history,” Emerson said, noting that Wisconsin comedian, the late Charlie Hill, is the only Native American to perform on late-night national television. “The ultimate goal of this show is to develop the second, third and umpteenth Native comic to get on late night.”

Tickets for Saturday’s show are $12 and are going fast.

“The first show was a real success, in terms of ticket sales and the actual quality of show,” Emerson said. “It is great to have strong partners like Creative Nations and the Dairy. If I had unlimited funding, I would want to make it a monthly show and maybe take it to different cities.”

The first installment of “Colorado Native” featured Adrianne Chalepah, Josh Fournier, Evan Johnson and Wolf Brown.

Rounding out the lineup was BK Sharad, a comic with Indian lineage.

“The crowd loved the meta-joke,” Emerson said. “Diversity — especially diversity of thought and experience — is fantastic and makes communities and events better. Everyone on the show has Native ancestry except for Geoff Tice, who is going to be our ‘token paleface.’ I am a little worried — but I am often the only Native on a show, so I think it is a funny idea to reverse that and make the beautiful, tall white man the minority.”

On a local scale, Emerson is hoping to eventually bring the showcase to Denver and get Native comics stage time at venues like Comedy Works or Rise Comedy Club.

The show — in addition to providing much humor — may just spark conversations about visibility in the industry.

“I also like the idea of challenging what a Native looks like,” Emerson said. “There are Natives that lived on the Rez, in the city and there are a lot of mixed-race Natives. Comedy is beautiful in that the most important thing is, are you funny? Are you making the crowd laugh? That is the job, Native or otherwise.”

Headlining the upcoming event is ShaNae Ross, a Denver-based comic who has been known to poke fun at the granola-loving vibe of Boulder in her previous sets.

“Boulder is a very interesting city and I’m sure being a person of color, others have had their fair share of interesting experiences within the city,” Ross said. “Boulder has this underlying utopia vibe to it and that’s what makes it easy for me to cross the line or attempt to get into the city’s bubble.”

Attendees of Saturday’s show can expect to hear more about Boulder, the health food- and yoga-obsessed city that the New York Times dubbed, “25 square miles surrounded by reality.”

“When in Boulder, talk about Boulder, so, yes, I very much plan on speaking about Boulder,” Ross said. “I’m also Native American — citizen of Mvskoke Creek and Seminole Tribe — I’ve never been a part of a show with other Natives. People see me and automatically assume that I’m Black. To be amongst others and feel the spirit of the culture, I can’t wait.”

Also on Saturday, Wolf Brown — an Arizona-based comic, who was part of the first “Colorado Native” — will return to the stage. George Delgado, a comedian hailing from Texas, is also on the lineup.

“I am excited to see Shanae Ross,” Emerson said. “She is one of my absolute favorites in the Denver scene and when my comic friend Josh Fournier told me she had Native ancestry, I was stoked. I am also excited to see Shishonia Livingston. I haven’t seen her yet but she has a strong resume. Bringing in and seeing Native comics from around the country has been special to me.”

For Emerson and many of his peers, comedy is a way to work through all the not-so-funny aspects life brings.

“Comic relief allows us to internalize complicated emotions,” Emerson said. “Movies utilize it all the time. There is a lot wrong with the world that is complicated, that I want to talk about, so I need to learn how to make it funny.”

Masks are now required at indoor shows at the Dairy Arts Center regardless of vaccination status.

“Comedy is one of the most beautiful things in this world,” Emerson said. “It can make good things better, but comedy also serves our natural reaction to trauma. There are a lot of ways to tell a joke, but it’s usually about creating tension and relieving that tension through laughter.”