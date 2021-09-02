COVID-19 Recovery Center reopens

Boulder, Longmont and Boulder County officials reopened the COVID-19 Recovery Center on Thursday to provide accommodations for people who need shelter and space to isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

The center is currently serving five people, said Vicki Ebner, homelessness policy manager with the city of Boulder, and is located in the former Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church building at 3845 Stanford Court.

People are referred to the center through health care providers or local shelters and, while there, have access to a bed, meals, showers, laundry and internet. The center does not provide walk-up services.

The center first opened in March 2020, serving 306 people before closing in June. Those served are primarily homeless, Ebner said, but also include people in living situations that make it difficult to isolate from others.

After the center closed in June, county and city officials developed a plan to isolate people who were positive or symptomatic for coronavirus in a hotel and to reopen the COVID-19 Recovery Center if five or more people were in need.

A city news release cited a recent increase of coronavirus cases among homeless people, primarily due to the delta variant.

The center is run by city and county staff along with volunteers.