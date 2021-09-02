Vaccinated staff at Louisville restaurant test positive for coronavirus

Five restaurant employees who recently tested positive for coronavirus had all been vaccinated against the virus, according the restaurant’s co-owner.

Those positive cases are part of one of three new coronavirus outbreaks that were recently determined at Boulder County businesses that were reported in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly update of outbreak data.

An outbreak at Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar in Louisville was determined Aug. 25 and involved five staff cases, according to CDPHE data updated Wednesday.

Emilio Perna, co-owner of the restaurant, said all of employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were vaccinated at the time.

“We are 98% completely vaccinated,” he said. “The people that also tested positive were vaccinated.”

He said none of the employees came to work after he found out they were sick.

“We isolated them immediately until they had a test result,” he said. “These people traveled to Las Vegas (Nevada), other people went to Red Rocks and other people hung out with friends without masks. We are following every step to make sure my guests, my employees and myself are safe.”

No previous outbreaks have been reported at the restaurant, according to CDPHE.

The outbreak at The Kitchen American Bistro in Boulder was determined Monday and involved five staff cases, according to CDPHE data.

Officials with the restaurant could not be reached for comment prior to publication Thursday.

No other outbreaks have previously been reported at the restaurant, according to state data.

According to CDPHE, the outbreak at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Lafayette was determined Tuesday and involved two staff cases.

Officials with PowerBack did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication Thursday.

This is the fifth outbreak reported at PowerBack since April 2020, according to CDPHE data.

The first outbreak was determined April 9, 2020, and involved 10 resident cases, 15 staff cases and five resident deaths. It was resolved July 8, 2020.

According to CDPHE data, the next outbreak was determined Aug. 14, 2020, and involved two resident cases. It was resolved Sept. 11, 2020.

The latest outbreak in 2020 was determined Dec. 22 and involved 16 resident cases and nine staff cases, according to CDPHE. It was resolved Jan. 19.

The most recent previous outbreak was determined March 29. It involved two resident cases and was resolved April 20.

An outbreak at the Boulder County Jail was also determined Tuesday.

According to CDPHE data, five of the older outbreaks in the county are still ongoing. The state considers a COVID-19 outbreak resolved when 28 days have passed with no new infections at the site.

The outbreak at La Petite Academy in Louisville was resolved Wednesday, according to CDPHE data.