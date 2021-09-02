GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Vail pledges $560K to expand youth access to…

Vail pledges $560K to expand youth access to outdoor recreation

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) will donate $560,000 to 11 organizations dedicated to expanding youth access to outdoor recreation opportunities.

In an expansion of its Epic for Everyone youth access program, the company for the first time will provide almost $100,000 to the National Brotherhood of Skiers to support its mission of developing and supporting ski and snowboard athletes of color.

“Vail Resorts is committed to making the sport more accessible through Epic for Everyone, including growing our youth access program,” Vail CEO Rob Katz said in a statement. “We’re proud to be able to support and accelerate efforts to get kids on mountains across the country. By partnering with the National Brotherhood of Skiers and regional nonprofits closely tied to the communities surrounding our resort locations, we’re looking forward to introducing kids to skiing and snowboarding who otherwise may not have access—broadening lifelong engagement by removing some of the sports’ barriers to entry.”

