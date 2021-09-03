GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space schedules community meeting

Boulder County Parks and Open Space and the Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Management Program plan to conduct prescribed burns west of Lyons at Hall Ranch this fall.

The burns will occur sometime between Sept. 19 and Nov. 20, weather permitting. Hall Ranch will be closed during active ignition days.

These burns are part of the Nelson Loop Prescribed Burn Project, which is a five-year plan to treat 853 acres with a goal of burning up to 350 acres per year.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space will have a community meeting to discuss the prescribed burns from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lyons Regional Library, 451 4th Ave.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3jKRchM or contact Senior Forester Stefan Reinold at 303-678-6202 or sreinold@bouldercounty.org.

