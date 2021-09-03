City, CU release updated CU South annexation

Boulder and University of Colorado Boulder officials on Friday released a final draft of the CU South annexation agreement, which includes new terms based on feedback from the community as well as city and county officials.

The annexation agreement is 99% done and will receive only minor edits and revisions before it’s finalized, according to the announcement.

The crux of the agreement is that in exchange for annexing 308 acres of university-owned land near U.S. 36 and Table Mesa Drive into the city, CU Boulder will transfer property to the city to be used for flood mitigation of South Boulder Creek.

The updates announced Friday include a new right of second refusal for the city to purchase the property within two years of declining a first offer, limitations on nighttime events and lighted recreation and event facilities, measures to prevent people using the property to bypass Colo. 93 and Foothills Parkway, site development requirements and a transportation fee.

City and CU Boulder officials have released several drafts of the agreement so far, which has gone through a first reading by City Council and was approved by the CU Board of Regents.

Releasing several drafts was a conscious choice to be transparent, said city senior planner Phil Kleisler.

“It’s more work, but frankly it’s been really beneficial because we’ve been able to get a lot of community input along the way and have really strengthened the agreement as a result,” Kleisler said.

CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano said the annexation agreement represents a collaborative effort that will protect Boulder citizens.

“My concern, along with City Council, is the health and safety of members of our community,” DiStefano said. “I feel very strongly that this annexation agreement does that.”

In a statement, South Boulder Creek Action Group praised the most recent annexation draft, along with the terms for a closer collaboration between the city and CU on Open Space land use and refinement of transportation monitoring such as trip caps.

“We enthusiastically support the city and its negotiators for providing us with an agreement that includes so many phenomenal benefits, not the least of which is critical flood protection,” the group said in the statement.

Marki LeCompte, co-chair of Save South Boulder, said the group is disappointed in the annexation agreement.

Save South Boulder organizers want the city to pursue a 500-year flood mitigation plan, which city officials have deemed unfeasible. LeCompte acknowledged that there is a disagreement between the group and city officials over the basic facts of flood mitigation in Boulder.

“Save South Boulder has all along believed that it’s downright foolhardy to build for a 100-year flood when you take a look at New Jersey, New York… places that aren’t supposed to flood and they’re underwater right now,” LeCompte said. “Building less protection in the known face of climate change is not a good idea.”

Boulder Director of Public Works Joe Taddeucci said he was concerned about the narrative that 100-year flood protection was inadequate.

“If we were to pursue that (500-year) alternative, we would be throwing money away because it is a project we cannot bring to life,” Taddeucci said.

“For our city, that (100-year protection) is a really solid and good level of flood protection. If a 500-year event happens, it still stores an amount of water that otherwise would be rushing through neighborhoods,” Taddeucci said later.

Boulder City Council is set for a second reading and public hearing on the annexation agreement on Sept. 14, with final deliberation and a vote set for Sept. 21.

Staff writer Deborah Swearingen contributed to this report.