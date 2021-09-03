‘Did it my way’: Boulder remembers Frances Draper as strong community leader

If Phil DiStefano could pick a song that best describes the kind of person Frances Draper was, it would be Frank Sinatra’s rendition of “My Way.”

“But through it all, when there was doubt, I ate it up and spit it out. I faced it all, and I stood tall and did it my way.”

“She did things her way and was always successful,” the University of Colorado Boulder chancellor said.

Draper, former senior strategic advisor and vice chancellor for strategic relations and communications at CU Boulder, died Wednesday. She had been fighting cancer off and on since 1998.

The longtime Boulder resident is remembered by former colleagues, friends and family for her leadership and collaborative nature.

She also was known for her wry sense of humor and for her token “Frances-isms” — witty phrases she loved to use.

“We could be working on the most serious matter and Frances would roll her sleeves up to tackle the complex problem with cooperation, grit and infectious humor, often warning us to get our “poop in a group” to keep things moving forward,” Danica Powell said.

Powell was Draper’s neighbor and the pair worked together on various community issues.

Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer echoed Powell. Draper wasn’t a prankster but had a very “in the moment” sense of humor, he said.

“She knew how to deliver a line that could break the tension in any moment,” Tayer said. “She also knew when it was the right time to break out the glass of wine … to bring people together in a collaborative, congenial manner.”

At CU, Draper was heavily involved in the CU South annexation process and worked to foster the university’s relationship with the city.

Before working for the university in the final years of her career, Draper led the Boulder Economic Council from 2006 to 2011. She served on the board of Naturally Boulder and helped establish CO-Labs, a consortium of Boulder-based research laboratories.

Michael Minard met Draper when both worked at Boulder-based Access Graphics. Minard and Draper became fast friends. They would meet for coffee or a glass of wine, and Minard helped Draper make it to her chemotherapy treatments.

“Our friendship grew. Twenty years later,” he said, trailing off.

The couple were together for years and officially married in 2017.

Kim Calomino worked with Draper at CU Boulder and considered her a mentor and friend.

“She was able to do something not many people can do, which is (to) offer criticism in a very constructive and loving way,” she said. “She really helped me grow.”

Over his years working with Draper as a member of the Boulder City Council, Bob Yates said he was impressed by Draper’s ability to get things done.

“She had a way of really inspiring people,” he said. “She would have a really great idea and then she could rally people around it.”

After Draper retired from the university at the end of March, she was honored as a “Boulder, Colorado trailblazer” by Rep. Joe Neguse. It references one of the most well-known “Frances-isms.”

“‘There’s a pony in here for everyone.’ is Frances’ way of pointing out that by working together — by seeking to collaborate rather than divide — we can almost always get to win-win outcomes,” the congressional record states.

Outside of her work, Draper loved to sail, go on hikes and excursions with Minard and scare her family members by marveling at impressive views while driving on often narrow mountain roads.

In her last six months, Draper fought to be around for her daughter Anneka Kumli-Dole’s wedding. Four weeks ago, she attended the wedding in New Hampshire and sailed a final time on the waters off Cape Cod.

When she died Wednesday, her nails were still painted from the wedding day.

Kumli-Dole said her mom perfectly balanced providing support for her dreams with a nurturing, safe place in which to return. She was sharp and insightful, yet warm and fun.

“She made me believe that I could do anything I wanted,” she said.

“I am who I am because of her,” Kumli-Dole added. “All the seeds of everything good that are in me, she planted.”