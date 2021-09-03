Ralphie VI’s reign begins as CU Buffs kick off in-person football games

Friday night outside the University of Colorado Boulder’s Folsom Field, there was a noticeable change in the air.

The weekday worries seemed to dissolve with the scent of hot dogs roasting on miniature grills, propped up next to parking spots. Music blared and icy beer cans chilled hands, as fans near and far gathered to watch the CU Buffs play against the University of Northern Colorado Bears in the season opener.

Last year’s games were marred by the coronavirus pandemic. There were no screaming fans, tail gate parties or Ralphie the bison. Fans who packed the stadium Friday expressed their excitement for not just the return of the Buffs, but for the debut of Ralphie VI.

Alexis Williams, CU Boulder’s senior associate athletic director for external operations, said that last year there were only six games, as compared to the regular 12 season games. Fans were not permitted because of the pandemic. To keep the team’s spirits up, the sound of cheering was piped into Folsom Stadium during the team’s three home games.

That wasn’t necessary Friday.

“We want Ralphie!” and “Go Buffs!” rang across Folsom Field, where close to 41,000 ticket holders teemed with the energy of a lost year. The vast majority of fans donned the university’s colors of black and gold. Few who arrived at their seats sat down, they stood up, shouting for Ralphie and victory over the UNC Bears. Some danced to the music booming in the stadium and snapped photos on their phones.

It’s the animation of the games that CU Boulder students Emma Hassman, an elementary education major, and Mark Shorey, a civil engineering major, said they missed most about last year’s football season.

“It’s one of my favorite places to be,” Hassman said about Folsom Field. “I really love the energy of the CU football games, everyone is just so happy and loud. The energy is just immaculate.”

Not being able to go to games last year, Hassman, 22, said was “super sad,” with Shorey, 22, adding that they felt “robbed” of a college experience.

Both said they looked forward to seeing Ralphie VI.

Weighing in at just under 500 pounds, according to the Denver Post, Ralphie VI took her reign Friday night. She stormed the field with her handlers running alongside her, as fans cheered her on. Ralphie V weighed in at about 1,300 pounds, before her retirement in 2019, following 12 years of blazing across Folsom Field.

Hassman said Ralphie is part of what makes the energy at CU Boulder games special.

Shorey added, “And she is treated like a queen. If you’re a bison, you want to be her.”

Other CU Buffs fans also came for the energy.

Freshman Anthony Tyles wore a midriff shirt, with the words “Sko Buffs,” written across his stomach and back. The international affairs major said Friday night was the first Buffs game that he had been to as a student.

“I’m looking forward to the game. I’m looking forward to hanging out with my friends,” Tyles said. “I just love the environment here. It’s so great.”

And, it didn’t hurt, Tyles said, that he expected a CU Buff victory over the UNC Bears.

Friends Devyn Spino and McKensie Syring traveled to Boulder from Ohio State University to cheer on the CU Buffs.

“It’s nice not watching from the couch,” Syring said.

In the parking lot just north of the stadium, people tailgated hours before the game’s start.

Joe Slattery, of Westminster, ate fried chicken and chocolate chip cookies with his friends Friday night. Nearby was his trusty gold truck, emblazoned with CU on the doors. Slattery and his friend Randy Tuomala, of Littleton, have been driving the truck to CU Boulder games since 1985. Both graduated from the University of Northern Colorado, but found their passion for the CU Boulder team by watching the games.

“It’s wonderful,” Slattery said of the opportunity to return to Folsom Field. “It’s fun to see a packed crowd and great teams come in here.”

The friends’ tailgate has always brought people together. After some games, Slattery said the friends would share stories and remaining fried chicken with the teams and coaches.

Tuomala’s loyalty to his alma mater was visible in his UNC Bears shirt, but it contrasted with his Buffs cap.

Tuomala said he would be cheering on the Bears, “but not loudly, because I’m a CU fan, too.”

Williams said there is a great amount of anticipation for the season ahead.

“There is a lot of excitement for our student athletes, the department and our fans to come back and see football in person,” Williams said. “Last year was a unique season to play without crowd noise in the stands. We were very excited to be back in Folsom Stadium at full capacity and the fans cheering us on.”