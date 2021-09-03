Tepuy Properties pays $2.3M for Longmont property

Boulder-based Tepuy Properties has acquired a 16,500-square-foot manufacturing facility in unincorporated Weld County, outside Longmont.

The real estate syndication company paid $2.3 million for the building at 1650 Skyway Drive.

The property is three miles directly west of Interstate 25 and five miles from downtown Longmont.

“The location is really good, as it’s right near I-25 and a short drive to Longmont,” Tepuy asset manager Ricardo Bottome said in a statement. “The building is in a dynamic neighborhood, with small industrial kitchens nearby, breweries, and attractions such as St. Vrain State Park just down the street.”

Tepuy assembled 31 investors to purchase the property, including five new investors, the company said.

“We continue to grow our group of investors, and we continue to deliver on our promise of providing great investment opportunities to our members throughout the Front Range,” Bottome said.

Bottome said he hopes to attract light manufacturers to the vacant building. The building offers “significant electrical and plumbing infrastructures,” the company said, along with garage doors, loading docks, drains and sprinklers, in addition to a showroom, conference room and break room.

The previous owner used the facility as a logistics and distribution warehouse, Bottome said.

“We see potential in turning this back into a light manufacturing facility,” Bottome said. “We are excited about a wide range of tenants: food manufacturers, laboratory workers or semi-industrial companies.”

Tepuy received financing from FirstBank. Jaime Pletcher with Gibbons-White Inc. represented Tepuy Properties in the transaction, while Ashley Overton with The Colorado Group Inc. represented the building’s seller.

Tepuy Properties is a trade name for Topotepui Property Management Inc.

