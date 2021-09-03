Valmont City Park bike and skate features, dog park set to open Saturday

Boulder is opening some of the new features at Valmont City Park, even though some work on the project remains.

The new bike pump track and skate park and improvements to the existing dog park will open on Saturday, according to a city news release.

“Since the pump track, skate park and dog park areas are mostly complete, we’re excited to let everyone try them out,” Planning, Design & Community Engagement Manager Jeff Haley stated in the release. “We know everyone has been anxiously waiting to get in there, so having a ‘soft opening,’ will allow everyone to use the new areas as long as folks are cautious and respectful while we’re finishing up construction.

According to the release, the new 10,000-square-foot concrete skate park includes bowls, transition elements and street features. The bike pump track is a 10,000-square-foot asphalt track with rolls and berms for all skills levels.

Work on the parking lot and storm water garden is still underway as is landscaping at the park. Construction timelines are dependent on weather and other factors, the city stated.

Since construction is still happening at the main parking lot, visitors should park at the Airport Road lot or at the disc golf lot south of Valmont Road. Visitors are asked to be careful, obey signage and stay out of closed areas while construction is ongoing.

The city intends to host a celebration when the project is finished later this fall.