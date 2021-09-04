GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Nederland woman hospitalized Saturday following…

Local News

Nederland woman hospitalized Saturday following rollover crash

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 34-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening following a vehicle rollover Saturday in the 32000 block of Colo. 119, also known as Boulder Canyon Drive.

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the crash took place just after 1 p.m. and involved a Toyota RAV4. He said a Nederland woman was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital in Boulder.

Cutler said he was not aware of any road closures due to the crash.

How the crash occurred remains under investigation.

