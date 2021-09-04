Boulder County jury convicts man of attempted sex assault by force, acquits him on two charges

A man who was accused of sexually assaulting and choking a woman at a Boulder home in 2019 was found guilty Friday of attempted sexual assault by force, but a jury acquitted him of two other charges.

The five-day trial for Evan Peter Welch, 25, began Monday. It wrapped up Friday with a Boulder County jury deciding that Welch was not guilty of strangulation and not guilty of sex assault. The jury did find him guilty of one count of attempted sex assault by force.

In a statement, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, “We want to recognize the victim for coming forward and going through this difficult process. It is because of her courage and the hard work of our prosecution team that this guilty verdict was reached. We appreciate the jury’s service.”

The woman told police that she met Welch in December 2018, and they later connected on a dating app, according to an affidavit.

The woman also told police she went to a Boulder house where Welch was housesitting on Aug. 11, 2019, for their fourth date. She reported that she and Welch drank wine and she became intoxicated. She said her memory of the night was “foggy,” but she had been texting a friend about her situation for most of the night and was able to use the conversation to help refresh her memory.

The woman told police she ended up in a bedroom with Welch, where he pinned her down, digitally penetrating her while also choking her with his hands, an affidavit said.

The woman said she did not lose consciousness. But, she said she was “gasping, freaking out. But I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get him to back off of me. I couldn’t even grab his hands or anything.”

The woman reported that Welch then attempted to have sex with her but was not able to, which she said he laughed off and apologized for.

A friend, who the woman had texted about the situation, ordered the woman a ride from a ride-hailing app.

When the woman got home, she told her roommates what happened, and then she went to get a sex assault examination at a hospital.

Results of the examination came back in January, with Welch’s DNA found on the woman’s genitals and neck, according to prior Daily Camera reporting.

In a Sept. 2 phone call monitored by detectives, Welch acknowledged the woman had been intoxicated, but not “unbelievably drunk.” He also denied choking her and said that they got naked, but didn’t have sex.

Welch did submit his DNA in October for comparison to the rape kit, but he declined to speak to detectives about the case at that time.

Welch is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Nov. 12, according to online Colorado court records.