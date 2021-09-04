Boulder zucchini racers aim to squash their competition Saturday at Boulder Creek Hometown Festival

Zucchinis may be notorious for livening up bread and salads, but Saturday the fruits were transformed into sleek vessels of speed for The Great Zucchini Race.

The race took place as part of the 22nd annual Boulder Creek Hometown Festival. The festival kicked off Saturday and runs through Sunday and Monday in Central Park in Boulder. Besides zucchini racing, the festival includes arts and craft exhibitors, a food court, beer garden and live music.

Calleigh Connolly, of Louisville, has helped to run the race, a pillar of the festival, for the last four years.

“It’s just to give the kids free range to decorate the zucchini and then just to see how fast they can get their zucchini to go,” Connolly said. “It’s pretty popular. The kids really like it.”

Youth who want to participate will first select their zucchini from one of many crates of the fruits. Then, Aaron Mendoza, who also helped at the event, made two axle holes in the zucchini using a screwdriver. After the axles were in place, Mendoza used a mallet to tap wooden wheels on the ends of the axles. Kids could then decorate their new zucchini mobile, choosing from an assortment of stickers, glitter paint, pipe cleaners and fuzzy pompoms.

Once their zucchini was ready to roll, youth climbed a stack of hay bales to the top of a ramp. With someone calling, “On your marks, get set, go!” they released their zucchinis, leaving the rest to gravity.

Fifteen-year-old Lexi Johnson and her grandmother Karen Johnson have been coming to the zucchini races for the last five or six years. In that time, they’ve tested many a hypothesis on which kind of zucchini travels the quickest. The tests revealed that the heftier the zucchini, the greater the speed.

“Even if it’s a really ridiculous shape like a giant U, (if it’s heavier) it always wins,” Lexi Johnson, of Arvada, said.

The granddaughter and grandmother prepared their zucchini with a coat of pink paint on its wooden wheels. While it may seem aesthetic, the flair always ups the zucchini’s game, they said. With many gunning for victory, the pair knew they couldn’t cut corners.

“Lots of competition — it’s fierce,” the teen said of Saturday’s lineup. “These are some pretty quality zucchini flyers.”

Among them were Boulder residents Eva Grace, 6, and her sister Isla Grace, 4. For the occasion, Eva dressed as Wonder Woman and Isla as Bat Girl.

“I’m going to put sparkles on my wheel, and the pompoms are my people,” Eva said.

Her mom, Gloria Grace, prompted her daughter:

“Eva Grace, were you excited about the zucchini race? Were you talking about it all morning?”

To which Eva said, “Yeah.”

At a table nearby, Atticus Moss, 4, affixed colorful feathers and pompom eyes to his zucchini car. When asked just how speedy he thought the vehicle would go, the Boulder racing expert said, “superfast.”

Eight-year-old Parker Weisbach, of Boulder, wanted to make sure to give his zucchinimobile a test run. His zucchini torpedoed down the ramp so fast that one of its wooden axles snapped.

It’s situations like these in which Mendoza doubles as a pit crew member. When speed pushes the zucchinis to their limits, racers can get their vehicles tuned up at the “garage.” Mendoza replaced many an axle and wheel Saturday.

Parker shared some insider secrets on his design.

“I just put pipe cleaners on it,” he said.

The colorful network of pipe cleaners, he asserted, was a frame. The design was complemented with a bell.

Back at the design table, Karen Johnson continued to help her granddaughter with their zucchini mobile.

“It’s just a kick. They really get excited about who wins,” said Karen Johnson. “I wouldn’t have thought it would be so competitive, but it is. People are very earnest about winning.”

When asked what’s brought the pair out to test their zucchini piloting skills year after year, the grandmother and granddaughter said it was all for the glory.

“I have to reclaim my title, obviously,” Lexi Johnson said.

Know before you go:

The Boulder Creek Hometown Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit: bceproductions.com/boulder-creek-hometown-festival.