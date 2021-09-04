Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and CU, reported Sept. 4, 2021

Colorado case data
Total cases: 622,344
Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,489
Total deaths among cases: 7,194
Total hospitalizations: 36,203
Total tested: 3,494,944
Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it would update its coronavirus data Monday through Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday’s update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.
State vaccination data
Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,671,459
Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,348,061
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 2
New diagnostic tests: 170
Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 46