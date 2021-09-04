Letters to the editor: Supporting Julie Marshall; editorial set high bar; journalists rein in officials; work together to save trees; CU football lags on vaccine compliance; keep masks on kids

Daniel Booth: CU South: In support of Julie Marshall

Julie Marshall’s return to the Camera as opinion page editor has renewed my approval and respect of our paper.

Cut her some slack for her recent personal response to a member of Boulder City Council.

We have in Julie a gloves-off journalist willing to make the University of Colorado Boulder and Council accountable to the citizens of Boulder. She isn’t some newbie representing vested interests who are more loyal to foreign hedge funds that own our media and too many businesses and swaths of residential and commercial real estate. Her history here and respect for environmental experts resonates with those of us who also have memories of civic defenders who love our valley.

Julie, rest up and armor up. The powers to which you speak the truth need to hear your opinions and we need to be assured they are paying attention.

Daniel Booth

53-year Camera reader

Boulder

Richard Eggers: CU South: Editorial set a high bar

I want to commend the Daily Camera journalistic professional in charge for Julie Marshall’s Aug. 22 editorial “CU can be the hero in this story.” This editorial had it all; extensive research, objectivity, balance and positive motivating tone setting a high bar for future editorial writers.

Councilperson Rachel Friend’s demand for a retraction and apology is ludicrous. If I had a dollar for every councilperson’s utterance that I found offensive, I’d be a rich man.

Editorials are opinion, but I guess that’s not allowed anymore in “woke” America.

Richard Eggers

Niwot

M. George: CU South: Worthy journalists rein in public officials

When public officials get out of line, worthy journalists such as Julie Marshall rein them in — with style. Marshall’s response to Boulder City Councilmember Rachel Friend (Camera opinion: “A ‘robust correction’ well not exactly, Aug. 28) was pitch-perfect, a pleasure to read, evoked the greats of her trade.

Proof that she scored? Follow-up letters have been over the top. Brava indeed.

As the smoke blows, Marshall has been “on vacation.” Let’s hope our local daily, which peppers its pages with bold house ads urging readers to “support independent journalism,” supports its gutsy home-grown opinion writer.

This reader looks forward to whatever Marshall writes next.

M. George

Louisville

Jacqueline Muller: Development: Let’s work together to save old-growth trees

One of the Great Ones is gone.

Towering over our neighborhood hill with its generous and extended branches rich in pinecones, this 110-year-old healthy Douglas Fir tree at some 70 feet high sheltered wintering birds, squirrels, owls and us people from the scorching, western afternoon sun.

Yes, the crew that cut it counted the rings. Gone, reduced in half a day to a 4-foot stump oozing of pungent resin, and it took 110 years to grow.

What is left with that stump is the shock, confusion, grief, outrage and disbelief, we, its neighbors, experience. These trees live up to 200, 300 years and more. Standing at the edge of the property recently bought by a developer, it seems to have been in the way of a future garage structure. What stands now is an emptiness of space, a loss of interconnectedness of all the living systems here.

Do old-growth trees that contribute to the well-being of our ecosystem have rights? City guidelines indicate that historical structures beyond repair and use have rights. Is this tree not historic?

Do we community members have a right to be notified and have a say when a healthy, old-growth member of our neighborhood is being brought down? Is there any way we all — planning department, developers and neighbors — could talk about construction impacts on our neighborhoods and have problem-solving conversations?

I value communication, inclusion and care for all living beings. And as I feel this loss and also think of my four young grandchildren, I ask all of you who are reading these words: “What kind of world do you want to live in, and what are you willing to stand up for and create? And what actions are you willing to take to fulfill your vision?”

Jacqueline Muller

certified trainer with the Center for Nonviolent Communication, accredited facilitator and co-founder of Rocky Mountain Compassionate Communication Network and restorative justice facilitator with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Boulder

Albert Petersen: COVID-19 vaccinations: Seriously? Is CU OK with 90% compliance for the football team?

I must have missed something — but, my recall was that the University of Colorado Boulder was requiring all faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be on campus.

Yet the athletic department was seemingly patting themselves on the back with 90% compliance among football players, as stated in a Camera article. Why the exceptions and why are they allowed on campus?

As the CDC recommends against large gatherings and travel over this upcoming weekend CU seemed quite OK with thousands of unrelated vaccine-/mask-optional people gathering in extremely close quarters to watch a football game Friday evening. Can we say “potential superspreader event”?

As usual, money talks, and the administration at the university is less concerned with public health including that of its students who will be in attendance with unmasked unvaccinated fans than it is with selling tickets.

Albert Petersen

Boulder

Dan Moore: Coronavirus: Please keep the masks on kids

I read with dismay that a member of the Boulder Valley School District board is urging BVSD to relax the mask requirement.

As I read about other school districts dealing with outbreaks, I’m so glad BVSD is requiring masks. It makes a difficult situation a bit easier and protects our kids. I’ve read a number of times about districts having issues when they don’t require masks, but have watched BVSD’s numbers stay low.

Please, BVSD, continue to protect our kids (many of whom are not eligible for vaccination) by requiring them to wear masks.

Dan Moore

Boulder