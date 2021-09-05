Boulder County commissioners to hold Thursday town hall, seek ideas for spending federal COVID-19 recovery funds

Boulder County is inviting residents to join the Board of County Commissioners for a Thursday night virtual town hall meeting that’s to focus on how the county might spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds coming to the county, according to a news release.

Boulder County is getting about $63.36 million in ARPA funds as its share of $1.9 billion allocated in the federal law adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March — funding that’s intended to help federal, state and local government agencies assist the public with recovery needs stemming from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

During the 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday town hall, the commissioners and county staff will explain how the funds work, what they can be used for, and ask the public for their ideas on how to use the funds.

People can register online to watch the Zoom webinar at boco.org/BOCC_Town_Hall . Some live questions and comments on ARPA will be taken during the meeting via the Zoom functions.

Further information about the American Rescue Plan Act and its implications for Boulder County can be viewed on a county webpage, https://tinyurl.com/8heskcmn

That webpage says the county last month submitted a Recovery Plan Performance Report to the U.S. Treasury Department about how Boulder County’s approach to using ARPA funds “will support a strong and equitable recovery, respond to the public health emergency and negative economic impacts, and address racial, health and economic disparities.”

The county’s American Rescue Plan Act webpage also has a link to a community survey that asks people “to give concrete ideas on how you think federal funding could support yourself, your family and your business.”

Longmont’s and Boulder’s city councils and staffs also have been discussing how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funding they’re getting — in Longmont’s case, $12.97 million, and in Boulder’s, $20.15 million.

Under federal regulations, the money must be spent on:

Supporting urgent COVID-19 public health response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus

Supporting immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses

Addressing systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic

Replacing lost revenue for governments to strengthen vital public services and help retain jobs and

Making infrastructure investments in broadband, clean water and wastewater facilities.

County commissioners have already approved an initial allocation of $5 million toward the immediate needs phase of the county’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, staff said, under a process designed to evaluate and respond to immediate unmet needs of the community and internal county operations as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency that were not funded in Boulder County’s annual budget cycle.

Initial projects awarded money included Workforce Boulder County Call Center and job training supports and services, financial assistance to local nonprofit groups, services for people experiencing homelessness, COVID-19 mitigation services at the Juvenile Assessment Center, affordable housing services to access emergency choice vouchers, support for workers impacted by COVID-19 but unable to access unemployment Insurance or other supports, and administrative support and a planning consultant.

Additional projects are under consideration, county officials said.