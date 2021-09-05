Boulder woman recounts how cow moose attacked her last week near Winter Park

A Boulder woman hiking alone was injured last Sunday morning when she was attacked by a cow moose near Winter Park.

Diane Israel, a former triathlete, was walking about 4:30 a.m. a week ago on the Little Vasquez Road just west of Winter Park when she was knocked down twice by a moose.

“I was walking, and I had probably been walking about a half hour, and the next thing I knew, he or she was right there,” Israel said.

Israel said she had forgotten her headlamp that morning and could not see as well as she normally could.

“She just charged me,” Israel said. “She took her hooves and kicked me in the ankle. She first hit me with her head in my head. She smashed me in the head, and I went down. I got up because I think that’s the natural instinctual thing to do, but I think that was a mistake, because then she smashed me in my back.”

After the second attack, Israel said she played dead for about 10 minutes with the moose standing over her. She waited another five minutes after the moose wandered off before getting up and walking two and a half miles back to her home.

Israel suffered a broken wrist, a compression fracture, a head injury and multiple bruises. She is expected to have surgery on her right wrist.

Israel said she has started hiking again despite not being able to hike the rocks or the trails that she normally does.

“I really encourage people to never give up,” Israel said. “Never (expletive) give up. No matter what your disability is, no matter what your challenge is, no matter what your challenges are, you’re incredible.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said this is the second moose conflict near Winter Park within a week. Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said there have been 13 sightings, five incidents of aggressive behavior and three attacks from moose in Grand County this year.

Huntington said the majority of negative interactions with moose result from people getting too close or having a dog with them.

“A general thought is that unlike other wildlife, moose don’t always run away when they feel uncomfortable or perceive a threat,” Huntington said in an email. “Each individual moose tends to have its own tolerance of people and dogs; we just never know where that line is for each moose on any given day, so it’s best to keep as much distance as possible and enjoy moose from a distance with use of binoculars or a camera with a telephoto lens.”

Information on how to be careful around moose habitat can be found on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeMoose.aspx.