Timberline PK-8 creates P-TECH, biliteracy pathways

Middle school students at Timberline PK-8 interested in joining Skyline High’s P-TECH program now can get a head start.

Timberline this year is starting a Pathway to FalconTECH program with classes in computer science and workplace learning.

Skyline’s P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools, program is a partnership with IBM and Front Range Community College. Students earn both an associate’s degree in applied science from Front Range Community College and a high school diploma.

Along with taking 60 hours of Front Range Community College classes plus the required St. Vrain high school credit hours, the high school students complete a paid internship with IBM.

Timberline Principal Kerin McClure said she worked with Skyline’s teachers to design classes to give Timberline students the necessary skills to succeed in the rigorous program. Timberline students who successfully complete the classes also receive preferred entrance to Skyline’s program.

“It’s been a really cool experience to build the courses and develop a strong relationship with Skyline,” McClure said of her work with both Longmont schools.

This school year, all sixth graders are taking a quarter-long “Introduction to P-TECH” class as one of their electives.

Seventh graders — and eighth graders this school year since the program is new — can choose to take an intermediate P-TECH and workplace learning class as an elective. Starting next school year, eighth graders can enroll in advanced P-TECH, advanced workplace learning and P-TECH U.S. history classes.

To encourage students to form a community, Timberline is planning to add a “den” where the pathway students can study together, as well as setting up activities outside class. Skyline students also will visit the Timberline classes as mentors to share their projects and experiences. In turn, Timberline students will visit the FalconTech program at Skyline so they can see the program in action.

Timberline STEM teacher Dillon Whisman, who is teaching the sixth grade introduction class, said he wants to get as many students as he can interested in P-TECH. Students, he said, will begin to learn workplace, digital citizenship and computer science skills.

“I want students to become well-versed in using the many technology tools that are available to them to advance their learning,” he said. “I also want students to begin to master the skills which make an innovative and effective workplace. This includes collaborating and communicating as an effective team member to accomplish a goal.”

In a recent class, he led a graph paper coding activity. In pairs, students used arrows to write “code” instructions to draw patterns on a grid. Then they swapped to see if others could use their code to replicate the intended pattern.

Altogether, 113 seventh and eighth graders are part of the new P-TECH program this year. Several students said they signed up for the program because they wanted a challenge, heard good things from others and wanted better opportunities for college.

“I had an older sister at Skyline who tried it and said it was a really good opportunity to challenge yourself,” eighth grader Jenna Waligora said. “I want to challenge myself in ways I haven’t been challenged before.”

Seventh grader Robert Boyles said he was convinced after hearing the stories from Skyline’s P-TECH seniors about their future plans.

“How the Skyline kids explained it, it touched my heart,” he said.

Along with the new P-TECH preparation classes, Timberline is adding classes to support students who want to earn the Seal of Biliteracy when they graduate from high school. To earn the biliteracy designation, students must complete specific coursework in English and a second language and earn a high enough score on standardized tests.

In elementary school, fourth and fifth graders have Spanish as part of their “specials” rotation, which also includes art, music, physical education and technology.

At the middle school level, all sixth graders try Spanish through a quarter-long introductory class. Seventh and eighth graders then can choose to start the biliteracy pathway by taking classes that teach reading, writing and speaking skills in both academic Spanish and English.

“When they get to high school, they’ll be prepared to enter higher-level language classes,” McClure said. “The goal is they are truly biliterate when they graduate from high school.”