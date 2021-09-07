Altius names new CEO

Altius Space Machines Inc., a startup subsidiary of Voyager Space, said Tuesday that it had named Patrick Loner as its new CEO.

Loner will take over for Jon Goff, who is moving into a role as vice president of on-orbit servicing for Voyager.

Loner has more than 30 years of space and satellite experience, having previously worked for companies such as Boeing, Maxar Technologies, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, Lockheed-Martin and Northrop Grumman. He most recently served as the business development director for SEAKR Engineering.

Altius focuses on developing technology for orbital rendezvous and capture robotics, active debris removal, spacecraft mechanisms, assistive telerobotics, in-space propellant transfer, satellite servicing, and on-orbit assembly and manufacturing, according to information from the company.

“With its compelling suite of core technologies and the backing of Voyager Space, Altius is poised to propel itself to the forefront of the satellite servicing industry,” Loner said in a statement. “The company has already gained incredible traction this year, and I’m excited to lead a very talented team into this next phase of growth for Altius.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC