Boulder County Farmers Market: At the market: Peppers will spice up your life 

Boulder County Farmers Markets

We’re on the hunt for peppers this week. Spicy or mild, there’s nothing these wonderful (and if stored correctly, long-lasting) fruits cannot do. Yes, they are a fruit, but never mind that. We call them vegetables too, sometimes. If you serve them on your vegetable platter, no one will complain.

By the way, the largest SNAP benefits increase in history was recently announced by the White House. This is awesome news for anyone who cares about people buying food, including fruits and vegetables (and fruits that we call vegetables.)

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) helps people buy food, pure and simple. Food insecurity remains a troubling problem in America, and right here in Boulder County. We care deeply about getting nutritious and delicious food to everyone. And that’s why we run programs that ensure that our food from local farmers are for the 100%, not the 1%.

According to the USDA, fewer than 80% of farmers markets in the nation participate in federal assistance programs. That’s why we are so happy to embrace the idea that good, healthy, fresh and local food should be accessible to all. The peppers at our markets and curbside are SNAP-eligible.

Healthy, versatile and available in every flavor and hue. From pale yellow to bright purple, from superspicy to mild and crunchy, peppers are a great staple for every home. Historically they’ve been shunned as a nightshade, used medicinally and as a deterrent for predators. (We would not trust this deterrent policy, not one bit.) Peppers are abundant at the market now!

Stuffed peppers can feed your whole family; the leftovers make for great lunches packed in our newly back-to-school or work bags.

We have curbside ordering all year. Sign up for an account, and we’ll e-mail you updates on Sunday morning for Boulder and Lafayette pickups. The windows for curbside are at 1 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday for Boulder and Lafayette; and at noon Tuesday-Thursday for Denver and Longmont.

The Boulder pickup is fun and filled with music. Order your food by 1 p.m. Tuesday, then attend the beer garden Wednesday evening. Listen to live music, enjoy your friends and family, meet with local farmers and find hidden treasures, and leave with your curbside order.

At the market this week

The last few weeks of peaches, the first harvests of apples, corn, lots of peppers, melon, eggplant, Swiss chard, kale, red cabbage, carrots, red beets, basil, bell peppers, cucumbers, mushrooms, white and yellow onions, green onions, heirloom tomatoes, purple daikon, summer squash, green tomatoes, eggs, ground pork, pork chops, ground lamb, chorizo, pork green chili sausage, cheese, pasture-raised ground beef, breakfast sausage, pork brats, yogurt and milk.

Stuffed Peppers

6 bell peppers

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

8 ounces ground beef, turkey or meat substitute

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium zucchini, diced

4 small tomatoes, seeded and chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Red pepper flakes, as needed

1 cup cooked rice, quinoa or millet

1 1/2 cups grated melty cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the tops off the peppers. Remove and discard the stems. Scoop out the seeds and membrane. Place the peppers cut-side-up in a baking dish just large enough to hold them upright.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meat or meat substitutes and cook until the meat is brown. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to get rid of the fat.

Wipe out the skillet, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onions and cook until softened. Add the garlic and zucchini and cook for another minute. Add the tomatoes and season with salt and a pinch or 2 of red pepper flakes. Cook until everything is heated through, then stir in the meat and cooked grains. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Stir in 1 cup of the cheese.

Fill the peppers with the grain mixture and top each with a sprinkle of the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Pour a small amount of water into the bottom of the baking dish and drizzle the peppers with a little olive oil. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until the peppers are soft and the cheese is melted and lightly browned, another 15 to 20 minutes.

If you make this recipe show us your photos! We’re on Instagram at @BCFM.