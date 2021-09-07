GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Sept. 7, 2021

One new coronavirus death was reported Tuesday, according to Boulder County Public Health’s dashboard. Officials with BCPH could not be reached prior to publication to confirm the age of the person who died or whether they were a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 338

Total cases: 27,041

Total hospitalizations: 917

New hospitalizations: 5

Daily hospitalizations: 50

Daily discharges: 11

Total deaths: 267

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 168.1

7-day percent positivity: 4.2%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • B.1.1.7: 715
  • B.1.351: 0
  • B.1.427: 44
  • P.1: 16
  • B.1.617.2: 467
  • AY.1: 0
  • AY.2: 0

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 77%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 82%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Aug. 30, 2021

  • Boulder: 31%
  • Longmont: 25%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 24%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 19%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 9,132.8
  • Erie: 6,342.0
  • Lafayette: 7,382.6
  • Longmont: 9,432.0
  • Louisville: 6,363.5
  • Lyons: 4,934.0
  • Nederland: 2,207.8
  • Superior: 4,962.5
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 5,729.1

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 64.6%
    • Hospitalizations: 56.6%
    • Deaths: 75.1%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 30.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 36.0%
    • Deaths: 18.0%
  • Black:
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.6%
    • Deaths: 1.2%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races:
    • Cases: 4.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 5.8%
    • Deaths: 5.7%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 629,259
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,524
  • Total deaths among cases: 7,226
  • Total hospitalizations: 36,342
  • Total tested: 3,527,659
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,679,525
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,357,014

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 18
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total students quarantines: 0

BVSD elementary schools

  • Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 active case
  • Emerald: 1 active case
  • Heatherwood: 1 active case
  • Horizons PK-8: 1 active case
  • University Hill: 1 active case
  • Lafayette: 1 active case
  • Whittier: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

  • Casey: 1 active case
  • Centennial: 1 active case
  • Simmit: 1 active case

BVSC high schools

  • Broomfield: 1 active case
  • Centaurus: 2 active cases
  • Fairview: 4 active cases

BVSD other departments

  • Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 39
  • Total active staff cases: 4
  • Total staff quarantines: 1
  • Total student quarantines: 219

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Black Rock: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 2 active student cases
  • Burlington: 1 student quarantined
  • Centennial: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
  • Central: 1 active student case; 14 students quarantined
  • Columbine: 3 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
  • Erie: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Fall River: 1 active student case; 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 1 student quarantined
  • Lyons: 2 active student cases
  • Longmont Estates: 2 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 1 student quarantined
  • Hygiene: 1 active student case; 31 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 1 student quarantined
  • Sanborn: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
  • Timberline PK-8: 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 2 active student cases; 45 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 4 active student cases
  • Red Hawk: 1 active student case
  • Grand View: 2 students quarantined
  • Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined
  • Mountain View: 1 student quarantined
  • Rocky Mountain: 3 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 1 active staff case
  • Coal Ridge: 3 active student cases; 22 students quarantined
  • Longs Peak: 6 students quarantined
  • Mead: 9 students quarantined
  • Trail Ridge: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
  • Westview: 1 active student case and 1 staff member case
  • Sunset: 2 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 1 active student cases; 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Frederick: 3 active student cases; 3 active student cases; 20 students quarantined
  • Longmont: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
  • Silver Creek: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Skyline: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 7 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 3 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Central Administration: 2 active staff member cases; 1 staff member quarantined

