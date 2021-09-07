GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

FlexJobs buys Job-Hunt.org

Business

FlexJobs buys Job-Hunt.org

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder-based FlexJobs Corp., an online job services company for professionals seeking remote or flexible-scheduled work, has acquired career resources website Job-Hunt.org for an undisclosed sum.

Job-Hunt.org features more than 1,000 articles by job search and career experts and free e-books for job seekers, according to a FlexJobs news release.

The companies’ “largely complement each other in purpose and mission, each dedicated to providing the job seeker with the right tools and insight needed to secure a job in today’s marketplace,” the release said.

“I have been a long-time fan of Job-Hunt’s dedication to high-quality content around the many varied and sometimes quite challenging aspects of job searching,” FlexJobs CEO Sara Sutton said in the release. “Bringing Job-Hunt under the FlexJobs umbrella is a natural extension of FlexJobs’ mission to help job seekers be successful in their job search and career, and we are excited to connect even more people to the incredible wealth of resources that Job-Hunt.org offers.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. FMS Banking At Your Fingertips

    From online bill pay to mobile account management, FMS Bank puts banking at your fingertips with a suite of convenient...
  2. One-On-One Sports Coaching

    Club Hitting is putting the fun in fundamentals! This zero-intimidation coaching program builds your baseball foundation starting from any level...
  3. If You Are Planning A Fall Wedding

    Planning a fall wedding? Make sure your day is as gorgeous as you are. Christina’s Luxuries is a treasure of...
  4. Physical Therapy At Home

    Take advantage of the ease of physical therapy at home from Alpine PT Home Care in Longmont. All staff is...
  5. Southeast Denver Homes For Sale

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...