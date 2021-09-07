Techstars hires exec for new branding, communications role

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Startup accelerator Techstars has hired Matthew Grossman to its newly created role of chief brand and communications officer.

Grossman is based in London (Techstars is a global accelerator that’s headquartered in Boulder) and was a vice president of communications there for The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS)

“Matthew’s successful track record at building widely known brands in a decentralized environment make him the perfect fit for this role,” said CEO Maëlle Gavet. “With his experience in international strategic message development, I am confident that Matthew will be an asset to our team and help advance our business objectives around the globe.”

