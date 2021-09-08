Boulder police promotes two longtime employees

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Heather Frey, a former detective, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in the Boulder Police Department. (Courtesy photo)
The Boulder Police Department on Wednesday promoted two longtime employees.

Chief Maris Herold promoted Detective Heather Frey to the rank of sergeant, and Communications Supervisor Brad Riggin to the role of communications manager for the Boulder Police and Fire Communications Center, according to a news release from the city.

Brad Riggin, former communications supervisor, has been promoted to communications manager in the Boulder Police and Fire Communications Center. (Courtesy photo)

Frey graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in criminal justice and psychology and began her career in Washington, D.C., as a contractor for FEMA, the release said.

After that she worked for NASA, providing security for the astronauts before returning to Boulder to join the police department in 2001.

Riggin graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and began his career as a dispatcher for Boulder in 2008, the release said.

He was recognized by supervisors and dispatchers as the go-to regarding the computer aided dispatch system, phone system knowledge, training and general technical questions.

