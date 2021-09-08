Conga hires chief people officer

Conga, tradename for AppExtremes LLC, a company engaged in end-to-end digital document transformation, has hired Dayna Perry as its chief people officer, the executive who oversees the company’s human resources team.

Perry has held previous human resources positions with Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and BlackBerry Ltd.

“As Conga continues to grow and evolve as a global organization, we are very excited to welcome Dayna to the team. Her extensive experience building healthy and sustainable organizations — complemented by her deep-rooted passion for open and collaborative cultures — makes her the ideal fit for the CPO role,” Conga CEO Noel Goggin said in a statement. “Dayna exudes positive energy, and her commitment to achieving together aligns perfectly with the Conga Way. We couldn’t be happier to have her lead our global people team and, with this gap now filled, we have an executive leadership team primed for the next phase of Conga’s journey.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC