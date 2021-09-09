Lyons Library will explore racial diversity in fall program

Lyons Regional Library District is ready to kick off a racial diversity program, Foundations of Racism and Becoming a Better Ally, in response to last year’s resignation of a fire chief, whose comments about racial justice protesters in Denver generated multiple complaints.

“Based on feedback, Facebook commentary from 2019, Lyons Library has decided to take a better look at racial disparities and racism so we can better understand our entire community,” Lyons Regional Library District Executive Director Kara Bauman said.

Bauman said the series is the community’s response to concerns about racial inequities, diversity and community backlash over the comments its now former Fire Chief J.J. Hoffman made on Facebook. Hoffman resigned June 9, 2020, after an investigation into his social media comments by the NAACP.

Library District Board President Bill Palmer described the series as one “of community conversations and events this fall to explore issues of race, privilege and anti-racism.”

The series is being facilitated by anti-oppression activist, speaker and trainer Regan Byrd. Byrd was named a “Woman to Watch” by the Denver League of Women Voters, she received the Lilly Ledbetter award from 9to5 Colorado and was recently named “Woman of the Year” by the Business and Professional Women of Denver.

“We reached out to stakeholders because we knew we wanted to address community concerns, but we weren’t sure how to pay for such a program,” Bauman said. “We very quickly learned of some grant possibilities, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and the program was shelved for a year.”

The series was made possible by the American Library Association’s “Libraries Transforming Communities” grant, which was financially matched from the Friends of the Lyons Library.

“This grant has provided us with resources and training to lead and engage in conversations on topics that matter to our community,” Lyons Regional Library District Adult Programming Librarian Vicky Reinold said. “We are thrilled to be able to offer programming that can make a difference here in Lyons.”

The program centers on the book “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” by Ibram X. Kendi. The book has been adapted by novelist Jason Reynolds for teens and elementary school readers. All three adaptations can be checked out starting Sept. 15, after the introduction to the series.

Participants will have three weeks to read the book before community discussions begin Oct. 12.

“The goal is to gain a better understanding of the impacts of structural racism and white privilege within the Lyons community, to promote equity and inclusion, and to foster recognition of Lyons as an open and welcoming community,” Palmer said.

Registration is required and for more information visit bit.ly/3yWH1e3. The event will be held at the Lyons Library, 451 Fourth Ave.

Foundations of Racism and Becoming a Better Ally