BMoCA’s Artmix auction fundraiser to feature work from over 100 contemporary creatives

Art organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic — adapting to new safety guidelines, at times having to reduce the number of visitors to a specific time slot and even temporarily closing for stretches to keep citizens safe.

On Sept. 17, BMoCA’s Artmix — an annual fundraising auction, featuring the diverse work of over 100 creatives — presents an opportunity for folks to support the museum and participating artists by casting bids either online or in person.

“Artmix is always an exciting time for the museum,” said Gwyneth Burak, deputy director of BMoCA. “There is great artwork from so many artists and that brings a unique energy to the museum that visitors and staff always enjoy.”

All work in the 16-day event is for sale and tickets to access the auction online and visit the exhibition for the duration of its display are $15, or $10 for members.

“This year we are particularly thrilled at how many artists are exhibiting in their first ever Artmix,” Burak said. “Through BMoCA programs, like our Virtual Studio Tours and Open Wall community art exhibitions, we have been able to discover and create new relationships with artists across Colorado, the U.S. and the world — which is really reflected in the artwork that will be part of Artmix.”

From photography to mixed media, the mediums of work on display remains as varied as its subject matter.

The opening reception is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m., and will feature light cuisine from Cured and complimentary beverages.

“We hope people will come to the museum to see the exhibition or access it online if that makes them more comfortable,”Burak said.

Tickets for the opening reception are $40 and ticketholders will receive reciprocal admission on-site and online to Artmix, till its closure Oct. 2.

“I’m honored to be showing my work at BMoCA and supporting contemporary art in our community,” said fabric artist Erica Green. “I live and work in Boulder, so I look forward to connecting with others who are passionate about contemporary art.”

Green’s textural work has been exhibited nationally and the elements of knotted and tied fabrics represent the infinite process of repairing and rebuilding one’s self.

While some of her pieces incorporate a multi-hued palette, others keep to a simple off-white.

“I am showing one fiber installation piece in Artmix titled ‘A Short Pause,’” Green said. “The piece is made of knotted fibers. The unique thing about my work is that it has to be personally installed. Each piece is designed specifically for the space that will be its home. I enjoy creating large-scale, site-specific and immersive pieces that pair with the architecture of the space where they will reside.”

Cloud-like and layered, “A Short Pause” is sure to add a bit of comfort and intrigue to the interior of the winning bidder.

“At its most basic, I fell in love with fibers because of the tactile nature of the material and the way in which it allows me to build three-dimensional environments,” Green said. “I’ve also come to cherish how fibers create a connection with the viewers who want to reach out and feel the work. Not many other mediums can create such a physical bond.”

From the surreal and stylized photographic images of Paula Gillen to the understated geometric work of Longmont-based math teacher, Sean Aronson, the collection will resonate with an array of contemporary art fans.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the museum as it is so vital to our culture in Boulder and I love being able to support the museum’s cutting-edge mission,” said self-taught painter Ruth Hiller.

Hiller’s piece in the show, “Bark,” has a 1960s vibe, but at the same time translates as very current.

Her bold work — featuring sharp lines and shapes — has an almost graphic design feel. With hints of mid-century modern appeal and art deco influences, the panels she crafts conjure a second look.

“My work is inspired from transforming patterns and creating new realities, whether visual or psychological,” Hiller said.

Artmix is BMoCA’s largest fundraiser of the year. The museum will receive 60% of all sale proceeds and the exhibiting artists will receive 40%.

“This year we hope to generate $100,000 in revenue with exhibition admissions and auction sales,” Burak said. “BMoCA will use its proceeds to fund on-site exhibition and outreach education programs, as well as continue to invest in new virtual programs that were created in the last year to offer the community access to art during the pandemic.”

BMoCA is currently closed for installation and will reopen Sept. 17 during the opening reception. As a preview, a selection of artwork is available to view online.

“The museum now runs over 500 programs a year here in Boulder and across the entire Denver-metro area so the proceeds will be put to good use,” Burak said.