Boulder looking for feedback on transportation…

News

Boulder looking for feedback on transportation design standards

By
PUBLISHED:

Boulder is looking for input on its transportation design standards regarding street design and streetscaping, which the city is in the process of updating.

The standards guide design and maintenance of capital projects and infrastructure in the public right-of-way, a city news release states.

The update is meant to align Boulder’s standards with current best practices and its vision for a multimodal, connected transportation network, according to the release. It’s part of a larger effort to update the city’s Design and Construction Standards.

People can provide feedback through a Be Heard Boulder questionnaire that is available through Sept. 30. The survey can be found online at bit.ly/3jXZanO.

