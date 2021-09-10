Boulder police ask for community help to locate man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who violated conditions of his bond.

Ian Clarke Morrison, 36, of Boulder, did not appear for a court hearing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a news release.

Morrison was arrested in January on suspicion of sexual assault with use of force, sexual assault on a child under 15 by a person in a position of trust, child enticement and false imprisonment, according to past reporting.

According to an affidavit, the parent of a teen girl reported the case to Longmont police in December after discovering evidence on the girl’s phone that the girl was having sex with an adult.

Boulder police ask anyone who sees Morrison to call Sgt. Michael Heath at 720-390-0404 or 911.